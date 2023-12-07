ZAP Plugin enables proprietary product API’s TCIN, ASIN, and EPID to help e-commerce giants recapture revenue, through improved latency.

Beverly Hills, California, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- User experience is a complex, but essential field for businesses to understand. Checkout overlays can recover billions of lost revenue daily when liaising with a company's in-house engineer to apply the latency bandaid. ZAP Plugin, an innovative startup offering such services, is leading the way for user experience upgrades.

Proprietary product API’s TCIN, ASIN and EPID are relatively new fields with impressive impacts on a company’s bottom line. Correctly crafted designs and interfaces can create a long-term reduction in costs, better conversion rates, and higher engagement.

When deployed in e-commerce, UX UI design empowers businesses to differentiate their offerings in a highly competitive market. This is critical for companies to survive and thrive in a saturated sector.

Winston Hardson, a former UX UI designer and Founder of ZAP Plugin has created an animation-driven API that integrates product and payment screens for a better product experience.

Winston ideated the innovative plugin idea several years ago but focused heavily on market research, testing, and prototyping until he perfected his vision. He has proven that ZAP not only improves the checkout experience but reduces lag and other factors that reduce the likelihood of a purchase. This tool can significantly enhance their profit margins and prevent revenue loss through existing design structures for any online retailer.

Winston founded ZAP Plugin in 2020 because of his passion for resolving one of the most complicated issues of e-commerce giants. Daily, digital retailers lost millions, or even billions, in gross merchandise value (GMV). Despite being an e-commerce and subscription ruler, they lose 15% GMV daily due to checkout lag. Winston specifically designed ZAP to resolve this issue through private-label third-party servicing.

ZAP will enhance checkout experiences through the dual application of product customization and engaging graphics. The plugin accesses catalog information (ASIN) to allow color, size, and other factors to be edited on the checkout page. Most online retailers, including this giant, all have interfaces that don’t allow this. Currently, users must return to the product page, select these criteria, and then checkout. This process is inconvenient for users, causing card abandonment to increase.

Through an on-demand cloud application, ZAP will display checkout image GIFS to gamify the experience. Overall, ZAP harmonizes all UI endpoints and checkout flows seamlessly.

With an analytical mind and an eye for aesthetics, Winston has always been passionate about the customer experience. Even more specifically, he has been checkout-obsessed. His mission to drive profits while simultaneously improving customer sentiment fueled ZAP’s creation.

Additionally, Winston was frustrated by the fact that most companies overlook this small step to improving their company performance. Design is frequently seen as an extra layer on top of business operations. Those outside the creative department rarely believe that design–or UX UI design– is necessary for evolving profitability. Because of this, many companies choose no-cost, open-source extensions on the marketplace instead of working with a company like ZAP. Winston says this choice can create organizational bottlenecks as users–even on an enterprise level–are subject to the rules and behaviors of the platforms they use. When contracting with a private label entity like ZAP, the service will be personalized based on the needs of an organization.

"I created ZAP because I’ve always been checkout obsessed,” says Winston Hardson. “I spent lots of time thinking about how existing checkout flows and interfaces could be upgraded to be smoother and more efficient. Many people outside my field think that checkout experience is all about using pretty fonts, but it’s really about which aspects of a customer journey must be unified so the user will be more likely to purchase something. So what many checkout flows are missing is a dynamic, animated interface that gives them options to do what they want easier. ZAP prevents users from abandoning their cart by presenting options like size and color, and auto-updating the screen when they change their selection. Existing checkout pages don’t allow that. They force a user to abandon the whole interface and return to the catalog page and pick again.”

ZAP is a turn-key solution that improves long-term profitability through obtaining uncaptured revenue. The application is scalable and offers businesses immediate results through frequent payouts.

Winston hopes that e-commerce retailers learn the importance of curating a highly enjoyable, frictionless user experience. He believes ZAP will be instrumental in doing this as it identifies customer values to accelerate payment intent in a product-focused manner.

11% ($1.64 billion) fractional reserve ratio will be present due to the consequence of the integration of ASIN access being granted to ZAP Plugin.







