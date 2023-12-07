New Research Finds that Climate Optimism is Higher Amongst those with a Creative Mindset

A global research study led by BEworks, featuring respondents from US, UK, UAE, and Japan, reveals national differences in climate optimism, but a common mindset of those most hopeful and motivated to tackle the climate crisis emerges, with creativity as an essential key.

TORONTO, ON, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The theme of the COP28 convening in Dubai is unite, act, deliver. To do so, going beyond technological and policy solutions is necessary; climate change is a human challenge that will require a resounding mindset shift and collective action. Evidence suggests that many are losing hope around the planet- research that focuses on who remains hopeful and is poised for action is important for mobilizing solutions to the climate crisis.

New research led by global behavioral science firm, BEworks, featuring data from 2290 respondents in the US, UK, UAE, and Japan, offers new insights on this issue, showing where hope lies around the world and across individuals. Findings showing that while confidence and optimism in humanity’s ability to address the climate crisis is low, this sentiment varies across countries and across individuals.

The results showed creativity to be critical. Those who were more creative were significantly more optimistic generally (optimism and creativity were correlated at r =. 71) and more optimistic about our capacity to solve the climate crisis specifically (r = .46). A creative mindset was also associated with higher motivation to address the climate crisis, higher confidence they could contribute to climate initiatives, and greater effort put into being sustainable. Further, more creative individuals were higher in a range of dispositions important to creating solutions—future-oriented thinking, open-mindedness, perseverance, and opportunity spotting. Together, these results strongly suggest that a creative mindset is key to taking on the climate challenge.

Globally, the data shows that when thinking about climate change:

40% feel helpless

51% feel there are so many environmental actions, they don’t know where to start

Over 70% of people believe that government, corporations, and citizens should be doing more

At the country level, there was significant variation in hopefulness and the sense that country’s public policies and efforts are enough, suggesting the need for distinct national strategies to a shared global crisis:

Those in the UAE were most confident in humanity’s ability to tackle the climate crisis, with 60% agreeing it is possible, with the USA, UK, and Japan being significantly more pessimistic (32%, 30%, and 19% respectively)

In the UAE 56% of respondents agree there are adequate public policies in place to address climate change, but only 18% in the USA, 16% in the UK, and just 5% in Japan

For a full account of the findings, read the report, Propelling Climate Action: Illuminating the Climate Era Mindset, to understand more on what people think about the climate crisis across the globe, the mindsets of individuals ready and willing to act, and the sorts of organizational cultures that supports such individuals. The research led by BEworks, was conducted in partnership with the kyu collective, the Hakuhodo Institute of Life and Living, and Futerra.

The report also outlines organizational factors, such as having a supportive culture and valuing sustainability within a company, that are likely to attract and empower creatively-minded individuals who are motivated to take sustainable action. This research should inspire leaders to consider the steps they can take within their organizations to foster creativity, and in turn help address the climate crisis. As articulated by BEworks CEO, Wardah Malik: “People are at the core of progress in the climate era. Uncovering the individuals who are beacons of hope and are eager to make a difference will be essential for change.”

Download the report here: https://beworks.com/landing/beworks-climate-action

