What California Accomplished at COP28

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom’s Administration is leading a California delegation at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP28, to drive climate action that will be felt both here in California and in communities across the world. The Administration showcased California’s climate leadership, built support for more urgent and ambitious global climate action, launched international partnerships and elevated tribal solutions.

Represented by California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot, Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross, Energy Commission Chair David Hochschild, Air Resources Board Chair Liane Randolph, and Tribal Affairs Secretary Christina Snider-Ashtari – the state’s first Indigenous official to represent the Administration at a COP – California played a key role at COP28’s inaugural Local Climate Action Summit. Throughout the conference, California brought a message of urgency around our collective efforts and doubled down on the need to transition away from polluting fossil fuels.

“California is a climate leader, and our delegation is continuing to showcase that on the world stage – partnering with governments to cut pollution and accelerate the transition to clean energy,” said Governor Newsom. “Joined by coalitions of dedicated partners, we’re tackling climate change with urgency.”

“COP28 has been an enormous opportunity for California to demonstrate how we have been able to elevate and create space for Indigenous leadership in driving climate solutions,” said Secretary Snider-Ashtari, who at the conference shared opportunities to collaborate with Indigenous nations and reinvest in traditional knowledge to restore best practices to the lands and waters of California. “Through these convenings, I am hopeful that the governments and NGOs we have engaged with better understand the opportunities and value of positioning Indigenous peoples and tribal nations as leaders in this space.”

While at COP28, California launched two new international climate partnerships and joined one:

Subnational Methane Action Coalition: California officially kicked off a new international climate initiative that creates a partnership of subnational governments that are committed to reducing methane. The effort, which was initially announced in September during Climate Week, has expanded to 15 signatories, which include additions from Brazil, Canada, South Korea, Bolivia, Germany, Spain, and the United States.

Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership: California was one of 14 governments representing regions in Africa, Australia, Europe, and North and South America that signed a Statement of Commitment to establish the Mediterranean Climate Action Partnership. This groundbreaking collaboration reflects a growing understanding of the worldwide effects of climate change, and the need for global collaboration to address rising threats to humans and the environment by building the resilience of social and natural systems.

Global Offshore Wind Alliance: California joined the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA), whose members collectively seek to build 380 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind energy by 2030. California previously set a target of building up to 5 GW of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030 and 25 GW by 2045 as part of its transition to 100 percent clean electricity. Being a GOWA member also provides opportunities to learn from other members of the global community, share best practices and potentially strengthen new and existing supply chains.

