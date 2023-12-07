December 7, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Releases Ceasefire Virginia Teaser Video 

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Releases Ceasefire Virginia Teaser Video

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today released a teaser video for Operation Ceasefire's public awareness and media campaign, Ceasefire Virginia. This video will be apart of a digital campaign reaching young people who may be considering gang or violent criminal activity, through YouTube and social media targeting.

Today’s video will play off the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI, which launched a trailer this week. Miyares’ video urges young people not to engage in violent criminal activity and asks them to speak up if they see others planning to commit crime.

Announced by Attorney General Miyares in October 2022, Operation Ceasefire is a proven approach to address gun and gang violence through prosecution and prevention, as well as promoting group violence intervention strategies and working with local communities to reduce and prevent violent gun and gang crimes.

Ceasefire Virginia is the public awareness media campaign for Operation Ceasefire. These campaigns will focus on communicating the real and lasting consequences of gun violence through social media, television commercials, billboards, and other forms of media to Virginians in our ceasefire cities.

Watch the Ceasefire Virginia teaser here: