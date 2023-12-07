Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,652 in the last 365 days.

December 7, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Releases Ceasefire Virginia Teaser Video 

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia
Office of the Attorney General

Jason S. Miyares
Attorney General

 

202 North 9th Street
Richmond, Virginia 23219
804-786-2071
FAX 804-786-1991
Virginia Relay Service
800-828-1120

For media inquiries only, contact:  
Victoria LaCivita
(804) 588-2021 
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Attorney General Miyares Releases Ceasefire Virginia Teaser Video 

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today released a teaser video for Operation Ceasefire's public awareness and media campaign, Ceasefire Virginia. This video will be apart of a digital campaign reaching young people who may be considering gang or violent criminal activity, through YouTube and social media targeting. 

Today’s video will play off the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI, which launched a trailer this week. Miyares’ video urges young people not to engage in violent criminal activity and asks them to speak up if they see others planning to commit crime. 

Announced by Attorney General Miyares in October 2022, Operation Ceasefire is a proven approach to address gun and gang violence through prosecution and prevention, as well as promoting group violence intervention strategies and working with local communities to reduce and prevent violent gun and gang crimes. 

Ceasefire Virginia is the public awareness media campaign for Operation Ceasefire. These campaigns will focus on communicating the real and lasting consequences of gun violence through social media, television commercials, billboards, and other forms of media to Virginians in our ceasefire cities. 

Watch the Ceasefire Virginia teaser here:

You just read:

December 7, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Releases Ceasefire Virginia Teaser Video 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more