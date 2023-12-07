EGEYAPI GLOBAL Opens New Headquarters in Heart of Miami’s Design District
EINPresswire.com/ -- EGEYAPI GLOBAL has officially open their new international headquarters in the heart of Miami’s Design District.
A VIP event hosted by visionary developer Cagri Kanver took place in early December 2023 with notable attendees from the realms of real estate development and the investment community. Powered by Red Connect, which is a real estate development networking event organization, and VV Global Partners for Podcasting, the invite-only list was a bevy of Who’s-Who in the Florida real estate industry.
The event in the 2,000 square foot interior space celebrated the groundbreaking work of EGEYAPI GLOBAL and their revolutionary concept to make the work-life balance something finally achievable. Offering a more sustainable office model that provides a launching pad for consistent high-quality developments, the coveted collection of work by EGEYAPI GLOBAL sets an unrivaled level of consumer gratification as displayed in the office building that is replicated after the most comfortable and luxurious home environment.
Positioned in the heart of Miami Design District, the workspace captures the flow of positive energy. Gone are the days of cramped cubicles and sitting in traffic for hours to get to a stuffy building to slave away between 9:00am and 5:00pm.
The business space offers a warm and hospitable atmosphere that thrives off an open-air design concept in a well-positioned home. Elaborate decor is showcased with an expansive creative collection of artworks throughout the property.
Guests attending the event were able to view this visionary space and enjoy live music, thrilling conversations and networking along with award-winning small bites from the design district’s renowned El Turco Turkish Food during this grand soiree.
The new luxury projects now rising along the sunny shores of Florida are in no small part thanks to the efforts of EGEYAPI GLOBAL, making residents and investors take notice of their accomplishment. As part of the city’s remarkable transformation in less than a decade, EGEYAPI GLOBAL is a beacon for achieving modern living. From work to play, the company has a keen understanding of how to create environments which enable a true balance to be reached.
Emulating success and recognizing the trend of the future, the group is now perfectly positioned for this market.
Norah Lawlor
