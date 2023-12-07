Southampton Inn Hosts Festive Gathering for Local Business and Community Leaders to Discuss Village Economy
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dede Gotthelf, owner of the Southampton Inn, hosted village business and community leaders at the Inn for a Holiday cocktail party to discuss how to attract more people to the village year-round, to create a sustainable winter economy.
Southampton Inn's Dede Gotthelf, Ian Duke of Southampton Social Club (Photo Credit: Lisa Tambourini)
Bill Manger, Mayor of the Village of Southampton, Dr. Peter Michalos, Chair of the Hamptons Health Society, Julie Ratner, founder of the Ellen Hermanson Foundation, along with business leaders including John Leonard, Gene Valle, Tom Guldi, Michael Gomberg and Knight Meem attended the event.
Gotthelf, who is celebrating her 25th anniversary ownership of the Inn comments, “The single most important thing to maintaining our businesses throughout the so-called ‘off season’ is working together. We will be more successful at encouraging people to visit and spend time in the Hamptons outside of the 13 weeks of the summer season, if we collaborate and support each other.”
Mayor Manger spoke about working with all the stakeholders in the village to bring vitality year-round. He discussed efforts to revitalize Windmill Lane and Nugent Street and enhance the entrance to the Village on North Sea Road.
To kick start business collaboration, Gotthelf announced that the 1,200 guests expected at the Inn during December will receive a Holiday Stocking stuffed with information and promotions on where to shop, dine, visit and workout. Gotthelf announced a new partner marketing campaign and a new collaborative social media strategy.
A follow-up meeting is already scheduled for Wednesday, January 10th, 2024.
The elegant soirée began with guests being greeted by Gotthelf and her husband Terry Moan. Festive cocktails and libations were accompanied by delicious appetizers such as beef filet crostini, mini crab cakes and mushroom and goat cheese tarts; all served by the Inn’s experienced and friendly team in the award-winning Claude’s restaurant. Following remarks by Gotthelf, Mayor Manger and Peter Michalos, two lucky guests won brunches for two at the restaurant. On departure, all guests were given Holiday Stockings with information and a reminder of the next meeting date in January.
Photo credits: Lisa Tambourini
About The Southampton Inn:
The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, Holiday events and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast is served every day at Claude’s and brunch on the weekends. Claude’s, The Library and The Ballroom are all popular spots for festive holiday parties and events.
