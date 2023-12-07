Automotive Parts Supplier to Create 21 Jobs in Columbus County Expansion

Raleigh, N.C.

DMA Industries, LLC, a supplier of aftermarket automotive and heavy duty replacement parts, will expand and modernize its distribution operations in Columbus County, creating 21 jobs, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $1.47 million in its warehouse and distribution facility in Tabor City.

“When existing companies continue to expand in places like Columbus County, it’s a ringing endorsement of the strength of our rural areas and the recognition of North Carolina as the best state in America to do business.” said Governor Cooper. “From our world-class transportation networks to our leadership in workforce development, companies with firsthand experience here continue to choose our state.”

DMA Industries is a top supplier to North America’s aftermarket for replacement automotive and heavy duty parts. The company’s sales channels include Original Equipment Service (OES) parts for car dealerships, big box automotive retailers, traditional wholesale distribution, and e-commerce retail sales. DMAs product lines include ride control shock absorbers and struts, strut assemblies, air suspension systems, brake rotors and brake wear sensors, coil springs, and fuel pumps among others. DMA now has manufacturing operations in 7 different countries and will be opening a new shock and strut factory in Thailand in 2024. The company continues to have significant growth and has been recognized by Business North Carolina in its NCFast40 list of largest growing Mid-Cap companies for the last six years straight. The company’s project in Columbus County will provide significant modernization to its Tabor City distribution center, including replacement of flooring throughout the facility and the installation of its warehouse management system that will include RFID wireless inventory tracking systems.

“DMA started its operations in Tabor City 15 year ago with the help of a lot of people at the local, county and state level,” said President and CEO John Treece. “We are a testimony to what can be achieve when people come together and pursue a common goal. We are proud to call Tabor City home and to continue to support a community that continues to support us.”

﻿“The investment we are making to modernize our distribution facilities in Tabor City demonstrates our commitment to the community and our employees,” added Fred Snow, DMA Chief Operating Officer. “This crucial project to enhance and modernize our operations and systems is needed to support another forty million in customer sales generated over the next couple of years that we will support from our Tabor City facilities.”

“Companies like DMA Industries appreciate North Carolina’s support of our existing business community,” said Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “To keep our winning edge in economic development, I will continue to focus on building and training our workforce and providing programs that support business expansions in our state.”

Although wages will vary, the average annual salary for the new positions is $40,824. Columbus County’s overall average annual wage is $38,544.

A performance-based grant of $70,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate DMA Industries’ expansion. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Many people and organizations in our region supported DMA Industries as it conducted its search for an expansion location,” said N.C. Senator Bill Rabon. “Everyone on this team will continue to work hard to help the company thrive in Columbus County and in our state.”

“I’m pleased to see one of our community’s leading companies choose to expand in Columbus County,” said N.C. Representative Brenden Jones. “We welcome these new jobs and the significant new investment in Tabor City.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, North Carolina’s Southeast, Columbus County, the Town of Tabor City, the Tabor City Committee of 100, and the Columbus County Economic Development Commission.