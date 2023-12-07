Ballet Repertory Theater’s 47th Nutcracker to Feature Guest Artist Kathryn Morgan

Kathryn Morgan and Kansas City Ballet’s Alladson Barreto will be Performing in Ballet Repertory Theater’s 47th Nutcracker. Kathryn Morgan is a modern-day ballerina, blazing a career path for herself as a popular performer, teacher, judge, and influencer.

Nearly 300 Youth Dancers will be Preforming in Multiple Casts for 15 Shows in Orange County’s Longest Running Nutcracker

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, US, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballet Repertory Theater, a non-profit ballet company focused on inspiring young dancers, will be featuring guest soloist Kathryn Morgan as the Sugar Plum Fairy on December 9th (2:00 pm and 7:00 pm) and December 10th (12:30 pm). This marks the 47th year that Ballet Repertory Theater has produced the Nutcracker, and it will feature nearly 300 youth dancers in multiple casts. Performances will be held at Goldenwest Community College, with tickets starting at $25.

Kathryn Morgan and Kansas City Ballet’s Alladson Barreto will be Performing at these Shows:

December 9, 2023, at 2 pm and 7 pm

December 10, 2023, at 12:30pm

Additional BRT Nutcracker Performances are:

December 10, 2023, at 5pm

December 15, 2023, at 7:00 pm

December 16, 2023, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

December 17, 2023, at 12:30 pm and 5:00 pm

December 21, 2023, at 7:00 pm

December 22, 2023, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

December 23, 2023, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

December 24, 2023, at 12:30 pm

“I am honored to be joining the stage with this group of talented and hardworking young dancers from the Dance Academy of Southern California,” stated Kathryn Morgan. “Ballet Repertory Theater allows them to take what they learn in class and perform in a positive and encouraging environment. As a young dancer, performing in the Nutcracker was the highlight of my year.”

Kathryn began her professional career in 2006 as a New York City Ballet apprentice and was promoted to soloist in 2009. She left the company in 2012 while battling an auto-immune illness and made an awe-inspiring return to the stage seven years later as a soloist with Miami City Ballet. Kathryn Morgan is a modern-day ballerina, blazing a career path for herself outside the confines of company life since 2020. In addition to being a popular performer, teacher, judge, and influencer, Kathryn is the founder of Kathryn Morgan & Friends, a community focused on the joy that ballet can bring to dancers when they are valued for who they are above their level of proficiency.

“Ms. Morgan’s participation in Nutcracker rehearsals this fall has inspired our dancers, who are looking forward to taking the stage with her this weekend,” stated Christopher Sellers, Co-Artistic Director of Ballet Repertory Theater. “I am so proud of all our dancers who have been working hard to make this year’s Nutcracker one to remember. Kathryn’s insights as a professional dancer have been invaluable to our company members and other dancers.”

Tickets are $25 each for children, students, seniors 55+, veterans and groups of 10 or more. General admission tickets are $30 each. Tickets for all shows are available at: https://gwctickets.universitytickets.com/

About Ballet Repertory Theater

Artistic Directors Christopher Sellars, former First soloist at Ballet West and Trainee Division Coordinator at Ballet West’s Academy and renowned Master Teacher, and Ballet Mistress Terri Sellars, formerly with the San Antonio Ballet, delight Orange County audiences with original pieces and inspiring choreography for classics. Composed of approximately 50 dancers, the company presents three different productions every year: a Spring Gala that consists of a full-length ballet, a Fall Festival that offers a variety of classical and contemporary pieces, and the traditional holiday classic of The Nutcracker. Every year, nearly 300 performers come together to offer 15 shows of the holiday classic, which has been an Orange County favorite for almost 50 years. Ballet Repertory Theatre dancers train and rehearse at the Dance Academy of Southern California.

