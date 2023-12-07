Award-Winning Artist Don Hershman to Feature Work at Red Dot Miami and Context Miami 2023
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prizewinning artist Don Hershman will continue to carry out his successful assemblage of exhibitions with a new showcase premiering during Art Basel Miami 2023 at both Red Dot Miami and Context Art Miami.
Red Dot Miami is a curated gallery-only contemporary art fair during Miami Art Week. Taking place at the iconic Mana Wynwood in the heart of the thriving Wynwood Arts District, Red Dot offers the unique opportunity to connect with blue-chip galleries and emerging artists all under one roof.
Hershman will display 2 paintings during the fair at ARTIFACT (Booth #301), which will run December 6th until December 10th at Mana Wynwood (2217 NW 5th Avenue; NW 22nd St, Miami, FL 33127). Titles on display will include “Bungalow #1” (Acrylic, ink, and pencil on wood - 36"x36" - $9,000) and “Bungalow #2” (Acrylic, ink, and pencil on wood - 36"x36" - $9,000). For more details of Red Dot Miami, please visit: www.redwoodartgroup.com/red-dot-miami/
Context Art Miami 2023, presented by Art Miami, annually offers an exceptionally strong platform for collectors to discover and acquire fresh and significant works in today's primary art market.
Don Hershman will have four paintings on display at Gallery SHCHUKIN (#B25) during the event, which runs from December 5th – 10th at The Context Art Miami Pavilion (One Herald Plaza @ NE 14th Street, Downtown Miami on Biscayne Bay between the Venetian & MacArthur Causeways). Hershman’s display will include;
Code-Switching #3 (Acrylic, ink, and pencil on wood - 36"x36" - $11,000)
Code-Switching #5 (Acrylic, ink, and pencil on wood - 36"x36" - $11,000)
Code-Switching #6 (Acrylic, ink, and pencil on wood - 36"x36" - $11,000)
Code-Switching #11 (Acrylic, ink, and pencil on wood - 16"x16" - $4,000)
To learn more about Context Art Miami, please visit: www.contextartmiami.com
About Don Hershman:
Don Hershman leads a dual life of accomplished podiatric surgeon and fine art painter. As a child, Don Hershman was profoundly influenced by his field trips to the world-class museums such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art. He fantasized about becoming an artist, drawing incessantly, creating sketchbooks, and experimenting with color well into high school. When it came time to choose a career, he felt compelled to lock in a secure path that pointed toward medicine.
During medical school and surgical residency, he continued to draw, enabling him to better conceptualize the intricate spatial relationships between anatomical structures. As with a scalpel, he began to perfect his command of the pencil and paintbrush.
Donald went on to receive his BA in premed with psychology from State University of New York at Buffalo and trained in podiatry at California college of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco before establishing his own private practice there in the early 1980s. As he was building his medical practice, Don was also evolving a body of artwork, exploring various media in the form of drawings and paintings, and finding his voice as an artist. While hosting a party in 1992, with many of his new artworks hanging in his home, Donald was invited by a guest, a curator at the Spectrum Gallery, to participate in a group show she was organizing. To his surprise, all of his pieces in that show sold, giving Donald the confidence and inspiration he needed to push on more seriously with his art.
Hershman’s work is exhibited in solo and group shows nationally and internationally, and is included in private collections. In 2020, one of Hershman’s pieces was jury selected for a group show at the DeYoung Museum in San Francisco. In May 2021, he had a successful show, Under the Influence: Donald and Victor, at Salomon Arts Gallery in New York.
In 2022, Hershman had a solo exhibition in Provincetown, MA during Bear Week and will be exhibiting regularly in SF and nationally. He is currently working on his new Barn series, exploring old structures at 2 times the size he normally paints in.
For more information, please visit: www.donhershman.com
I: @donhershman | F: donhershman.artist
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram