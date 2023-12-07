NDDOT finalizes 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and begins next planning cycle

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) 2024-2027 Final Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) is now available. The STIP is a four-year program of transportation improvements to be funded with federal highway and transit monies. Improvements include state and county highways, urban streets, roadway safety features, bikeways and busing programs.



An electronic copy of the Final STIP is located on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on the Publications icon at the top of the page, then clicking on the “2024-2027 Final STIP” link under the Plans and Reports section. Copies will also be available for viewing at the district offices, or individual copies may be obtained from the NDDOT Programming Division upon request.



The NDDOT is also requesting public comments as it prepares the 2025-2028 STIP. Public comments for any upcoming projects are being sought until January 8, 2024. The Bismarck-Mandan urban area program of projects and the Grand Forks-East Grand Forks urban area program of projects are being prepared by the local Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPO). The Fargo-Moorhead urban area program of projects is being prepared by the local Transportation Management Area (TMA).



If you have any comments, or projects you would like to see in the near future, contact your district engineer, county engineer, MPO (Metropolitan Planning Office), BIA (Bureau of Indian Affairs), or other appropriate agency.



Bismarck District

(701) 328-6950

Bismarck/Mandan MPO

(701) 355-1840

Devils Lake District MPO

(701) 665-5100

Dickinson District

(701) 227-6500

Fargo District

(701) 239-8900

Fargo/Moorhead MPO

(701) 232-3242

Grand Forks District

(701) 787-6500

Grand Forks/East Grand Forks MPO

(701) 746-2660

Minot District

(701) 857-6925

Valley City District

(701) 845-8800

Williston District

(701) 774-2700

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:



an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

