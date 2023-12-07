Verizon declares quarterly dividend on December 7

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today declared a quarterly dividend of 66.50 cents per outstanding share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on February 1, 2024, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2024.

"We are committed to delivering value to our customers and shareholders as we execute on our focused network strategy," said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. “Our financial discipline and strong cash flow continue to put the company in a position for the Board to declare a quarterly dividend.”

Verizon has approximately 4.2 billion shares of common stock outstanding. The company made more than $8.2 billion in cash dividend payments in the last three quarters.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.



Media contact:

Eric Wilkens

eric.wilkens@verizon.com

201-572-9317