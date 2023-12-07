Crakmedia: Growth Leader in Quebec

QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quebec’s popular public affairs magazine L’Actualité published last Wednesday its yearly ranking (article available in French only) of the fastest growing companies in the province. Crakmedia earned a place among the top 50 for the second year in a row thanks to its revenue growth reaching 133 % over the last 3 years.



L’Actualité’s ranking Leaders de la croissance (Growth Leaders) is based on a company’s gross revenue for the last full 3 fiscal years, as declared for the purposes of Report on Business Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Crakmedia had been included in that ranking earlier this fall.

The digital marketing company is growing at a high pace and is also expanding its team of over 190 employees in its two offices in Quebec City and Montreal. The team grew from 174 employees back in June and Geneviève Émond, the newly appointed HR director, expects to reach 200 to celebrate the New Year:

"Our growing business justifies this period of intensive hiring . We've been stepping on the throttle when it comes to artificial intelligence applied to digital marketing, and we're greatly expanding our expertise in influencer marketing. This requires us to seek out new expertise, create brand-new teams and reorganize existing teams."

Crakmedia is currently recruiting for several positions to support its growth: financial analyst, customer experience account manager, influencer account manager, Python developer and social media specialist. For more details on available positions, visit: crakmedia.com/careers

A world leader in web marketing, performance marketing, web development, and traffic monetization, Crakmedia is an international company based in Quebec City. Its fields of activity include digital content design, campaign personalization, website and data analysis, brand management, search engine optimization, media buying, advertising brokerage, web development, and the creation of innovative technologies. For more information: crakmedia.com

