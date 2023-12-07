ARTIST SUSAN SWARTZ MAKES MIAMI DEBUT

An exhibition and celebration of the Artist’s Work, Life and Resilience December 5–10, 2023

Miami, FL, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Susan Swartz is pleased to announce she will be exhibiting at Art Miami, December 5–10, 2023—marking the artist’s first time showing at the renowned fair. The exhibition—which will be held in New York-based Jason McCoy Gallery’s booth (AM510)—will feature a curated collection of Swartz’s large-scale paintings and sculptures including select works from her Nature’s Bouquet series. This showcase celebrates Swartz’s rich artistic journey, commemorating decades spent harnessing art and nature as powerful vehicles for healing, both physically and on canvas.



“I am profoundly interested in the alchemy that exists between nature and art. Every obstacle I've faced has been a pivotal force in shaping the artist I've become, molding my perspective, refining my techniques, and fundamentally infusing every aspect of my work,” says Swartz. Susan’s decade-long struggle with mercury poisoning and Lyme disease further informed her identity and resulted in her art dramatically shifting from realism to abstraction. The Nature’s Bouquet series deftly illustrates the result of this struggle and Swartz’s reliance on nature’s offerings to heal by incorporating Swartz’s theme of using natural elements such as floral arrangements which are demonstrated through tangible globs and drips of paint giving dimension while building a strong sense of movement and depth. "Susan's work has evolved to be more colorful, brighter, and bolder than ever before. In her "Rhapsody" series, bright monochromatic canvases invigorate the senses while "Nature's Bouquet" magnifies the brilliance of flora. In these paintings, one feels Susan’s care for the environment and sense of urgency to convey all that is wondrous about our world." says Susan Fisher Sterling Fisher, Director of Museum of Women in the Arts." Additional abstract paintings from Swartz's Frozen Water, Evolution of Nature, Petals and Pollen, Shimmering Impressions, and Sunflowers series will also be on view.

As a founding member of Impact Partners, an organization dedicated to funding independent documentary storytelling, Swartz has played a pivotal role and channeled her creativity to produce several films that raise awareness of social and environmental issues. She served as executive producer of the Oscar award winning film Icarus, as well as Navalny, and in 2010 produced !Women Art Revolution —a film that explores the Feminist Art movement and which was selected by MoMA New York was one of the best documentaries of the year. These documentary films enable Swartz to expand her social and political care, viewing our earth as a sanctuary to be healed and protected.

Swartz's work has been recognized internationally, with personal highlights including being selected as the Official Olympic Environmental Artist for the 2002 Olympic Winter Games and her works are in the permanent collections of the National Museum of Women in the Arts; the Springville Museum of Art; the Utah Museum of Fine Arts; the International Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland; and the CAFA Museum in Beijing, China.

The artist toasted her Miami debut at a celebratory event hosted by Jason McCoy Gallery at The Miami Beach EDITION on December 6.

