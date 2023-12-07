New Children’s Seasonal Picture Book Brings Santa Next Door

Just Released From Palmetto Publishing: SANTA, MY NEIGHBOR

Charleston, SC, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A young boy has just moved into a new neighborhood. Everything is different — his house, his room, the way to school, and… his next-door neighbor.

With a bushy white beard, rosy cheeks, and an unmistakable twinkle in his eye, the boy’s next-door neighbor has to be Santa Claus — he’s sure of it! As much fun as getting into some mischief is, the young boy realizes his actions might have unintended consequences come Christmas if he’s not on his best behavior.

“Santa, My Neighbor is a feel-good story that I hope hits close to home for a lot of parents and children,” says the author, Steve DeStefano. "The purpose of this book is to illustrate that choosing to be good yields good results.”

This cozy, seasonal story is perfect for kids between the ages of 3 and 6 who enjoy holiday stories. It’s a family-friendly bedtime read that uses cute characters, an interesting plot, and vibrant illustrations to show that no one is perfect, no matter how hard they try; and that is okay.

Santa, My Neighbor is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Steve DeStefano, a graduate of Rowan University, initially ventured into the world of construction, leaving behind his passion for writing. However, the birth of his children rekindled his love for storytelling. Drawing from the wellsprings of childhood wonder and parental insights, Steve crafts tales that resonate across generations. Inspired by real-life events, like a peculiar Santa-like neighbor, he weaves narratives filled with enchantment, laughter, and profound life lessons. With Santa, My Neighbor, Steve not only shares a magical tale but also his own journey of rediscovering the boundless realms of imagination and connection.

