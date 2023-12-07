Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ACELYRIN, Inc. (SLRN)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 16, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ACELYRIN, Inc. (“Acelyrin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLRN) securities between May 4, 2023 and September 11, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



In May 2023, Acelyrin conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 30 million shares of common stock at $18 per share.

On September 11, 2023, after the markets closed, Acelyrin announced top-line results from Part B of a Phase 2b/3 trial of its Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) treatment, izokibep. Disclosing that izokibep “did not meet statistical significance” in the reduction in abscesses and inflammatory nodules in patients as compared to placebo.

On this news, Acelyrin's stock price fell $17.19, or 61.6%, over the next two consecutive trading days, to close at $10.71 per share on September 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) izokibep was less effective in treating HS than Defendants had led investors to believe; (2) accordingly, Acelyrin overstated izokibep’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; (3) as a result, Acelyrin also overstated the Company’s business prospects post-IPO; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

