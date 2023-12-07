IT Juggernaut, Safe Castle, Provides Network Support Services to Major League Cricket Stadium

The Future of Cricket Fandom, Redefining the Stadium Experience For Major League Cricket Enthusiasts.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED SATES , December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Castle, a leading North Texas-based infrastructure technology company specializing in advanced network solutions, is excited to announce its work in providing high-performance Wi-Fi, fiber connectivity, and redundancy features to the Grand Prairie Stadium, home of the Texas Super Kings, a professional American cricket team that competes in Major League Cricket (MLC). The inaugural Major League Cricket season began in 2023, with many matches taking place in the 7,200-seat Grand Prairie Stadium.

Major League Cricket sought the expertise of Safe Castle to deliver cutting-edge networking solutions that revolutionize the way people connect and engage with live sports events. By deploying robust Wi-Fi and fiber infrastructure throughout the Grand Prairie Stadium, fans, media professionals, and stadium staff can now enjoy faster and more reliable internet access, enabling real-time social media sharing, live streaming, instant updates, and other features.

This advanced networking technology ensures that thousands of spectators can simultaneously connect to the stadium's Wi-Fi network without compromising speed or quality. This initiative aligns with the Safe Castle mission to create immersive and connected environments, enhancing fan engagement and delivering memorable experiences.

Joshua Futrell, Founder of Safe Castle, notes, 'Helping elevate the experience for cricket enthusiasts and fans from coast to coast is extremely exciting for us. As this sport continues to gain popularity nationwide, we were thrilled at the opportunity to be on the forefront of providing optimal technology advancements in sports arena and entertainment venues.'

Safe Castle continues to demonstrate its expertise in designing and implementing wide-ranging networking solutions for various sectors, including sports and entertainment venues, corporate enterprises, public spaces, and more. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has positioned it as a leader in the technology industry.

