Battery Technology Market Expected to Reach US$ 250 billion by 2034, Projected to Surge with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Breakthrough of Sodium-ion Battery for Developing Energy Storage Technology is Advancing the Battery Technology Market. Li-ion batteries dominate today’s rechargeable battery industry. Demand is growing quickly as they are adopted in electric vehicles and grid energy storage applications. However, a wave of new improvements to today’s conventional technologies are on the horizon and will eventually be adopted in most major end markets.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global battery technology market is likely to secure a valuation of US$ 113.5 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The global market is expected to surpass US$ 250 billion by 2034.



Focus on consumer requirements and minimizing the necessity of critical minerals is gaining traction among the manufacturers. Moreover, developing an intelligent solution to reduce carbon footprint drives its adoption globally. For instance, Stellantis, an Amsterdam-based provider of innovative mobility solutions, signed an agreement with CATL in 2023. Under the agreement, CATL will source LPA battery cells and modules for its electric vehicles.

Advancements in medical instruments and wearable devices to monitor patients' health have increased the demand for battery technology. Similarly, electronic toys and consumer goods like smartbands are widely expanding the adoption of battery technology.

Manufacturers integrate advanced technologies to enhance work efficiency with better charging solutions, driving market growth. Focus on green solutions, eco-friendly devices, and recyclable approaches are gaining vast market revenue to reduce carbon footprints. Strategic plans for developing intelligent wearable technologies that can convert solar energy into power create opportunities for market players.

Key manufacturers are bringing new technologies to increase global market revenue through their improved product portfolio. Increasing consumer demand for reliable, fast, and energy-efficient devices is raising the adoption of battery technology. Manufacturers are making crucial and valuable products integrating primary and secondary battery technologies, which are booming market revenue.

"Rising wireless devices in transportation and healthcare are crucial in boosting the global market. Technology-based companies are researching ambient energy harvesting and sensing solutions for wireless devices. These breakthroughs in wearable and touchable devices will change the face of battery technology," - says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways:

The battery technology market is registering a CAGR of 8.2% between 2024 and 2034.

Japan is anticipated to capture a CAGR of 3.1% of the global market during the forecast period.

South Korea is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.4% in the global market by 2034.

China significantly drives the global market with a CAGR of 8.5%.

With a CAGR of 8.7%, the United Kingdom is rapidly advancing globally.

The automotive category is estimated to lead the global market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



Due to growing consumer demand, key players are adopting various marketing methodologies to bring new product launches. These key players are creating realistic touch sensations that can monitor vibration and motions. Moreover, manufacturers offer a wide range of products integrating innovative battery technology with non-invasive sensors. They are developing sustainable and recyclable products to reduce carbon emissions.

Key Players in the Battery Technology Market

Exide Corp.

Hitachi Limited

SAMSUNG SDI CO. LTD

Sony Corp

Google Inc

General Electric Co.

Honda Inc.

Honeywell Batteries

China Bak Battery, Inc

Fujitsu Ltd

American Battery Charging Inc



Report Scope as per Battery Technology Market Analysis

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2023 Historical Data Available for 2024 to 2034 Market Analysis US$ billion for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, France, BENELUX, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, South Africa and North Africa





Key Segments Covered in Battery Technology Market

By Battery Type:

Lead Acid

Lithium-ion

Nickle Cadmium

Nickle Metal Hydride

Others



By Application:

Automotive Industry

Consumer Electronics

Power Industry

Defense & Aviation

Residential & Commercial Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)





