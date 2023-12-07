DC Metro commercial construction team at Scott-Long Construction completes Tysons Corner Mr. Wash project
A new car wash is up and running in the Metro D.C. area. Scott-Long Construction recently completed another Mr. Wash Car Wash location.
CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (The momentum at the DC metro commercial construction company has remained steady throughout 2023. On December 1, the team finished another car wash project. The Tysons Corner location is the 11th Mr. Wash Car Wash location in the D.C. Metro area.
— CEO John Scott
The dedicated professionals began the project in July and worked tirelessly until completion. In just over four months, they successfully transformed a previously dilapidated building into a structure deserving of praise.
Throughout the endeavor, as the general contractors navigated the complexities of meeting tight deadlines, they express sincere gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to this project.“We are thrilled to have been involved with the planning and execution of this new state of the art car wash in the heart of Tysons,” said CEO John Scott.
The completion of this project builds on the company’s experience with renovating and constructing car wash locations. Scott-Long Construction will begin construction on a new express service location for Station Auto Wash before the end of 2023. The construction of new car washes has been a recent trend in the D.C. Metro area.
The completion of the new Mr. Wash location contributes to the continuation of a company that is a staple in the area. Those eagerly awaiting the opening of the new Tyson Corner location will begin pouring in during the coming weeks as the D.C. Metro area's newest Mr. Wash Car Wash has opened.
Scott-Long construction is happy to talk about the trend of more car washes popping up in the D.C. area and its commitment to building quality locations.
About Scott Long Construction
Scott-Long Construction is a leader in the development and commercial construction industry and has been since 1961. Located in the Washington Metropolitan Region, Scott-Long Construction has built several long standing relationships through General Contracting and Development Management services. The approach taken puts the customer at the forefront by caring for their purpose, goals, and perceptions. Scott-Long has also developed strong relationships with design partners, subcontractors, and vendors to strengthen efforts to deliver a quality product.
About Mr. Wash Car Wash
Mr. Wash Car Wash currently has almost a dozen locations in Virginia, Maryland, and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Mr. Wash Car Wash is committed to quality service for its clients and utilizing the latest cleaning technology for the vehicles that travel through its washes.
Cheryl Heppard
Heppard PR & Consulting
+1 248-973-7669
