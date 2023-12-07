London, Ontario CityCentre Wins NAFA Clean Air Award with Air Filters from Camfil Canada

NAFA Clean Air Award was presented to London CityCentre in recognition of the building’s commitment to improving indoor air quality (IAQ).

London, Ontario, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Air Filtration Foundation (NAFA) Clean Air Award was presented to London CityCentre in recognition of the building’s commitment to improving indoor air quality (IAQ).

NAFA’s Clean Air Award is given to facilities that show a commitment to clean indoor air through their use of high-efficiency air filtration systems and effective maintenance practices. Award winners must submit inspection data showing improvements in ten categories, including sustainability, economic benefits, and innovation, which is verified by a NAFA Certified Air Filtration Specialist.

“CityCenter has gone above and beyond for their tenants, guests, and staff by continuously monitoring indoor air quality and applying the latest high-efficiency air filtration technology to provide the highest indoor air quality possible, lower costs, and lower their carbon footprint, including less energy consumption and less waste,” says Camfil Canada air filtration specialist Jason Turner.

Camfil Canada, a global manufacturer of air filtration solutions for medical, industrial, residential, and commercial applications, provided the premium air filters to CityCentre that helped the building attain NAFA’s award.

Learn more about the Clean Air Award presentation here.





