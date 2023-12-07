Press 'Start' to Better Sleep: Polysleep's Woolen Warfare Targets Sleep Deprivation in Gamers

Polysleep collaborates with Metaverse Group, Hulk Labs, and Tokens to redefine the gaming experience with the launch of Woolen Warfare, addressing sleep deprivation among gamers

MONTREAL, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polysleep, a force in the mattress industry, has disrupted the gaming landscape with the launch of Woolen Warfare. Beyond a mere game release, Woolen Warfare signifies a revolutionary change in how brands connect with their audience within the gaming realm.



Crafted with precision using Fortnite's Unreal Editor, Woolen Warfare is Polysleep's bold venture into infusing their distinct essence into the gaming world. In collaboration with industry leaders Metaverse Group, Hulk Labs, and Tokens, Polysleep is at the forefront of redefining gaming engagement beyond conventional approaches.

Hulk Labs and Metaverse Group, equipped with programming expertise in Unity and Unreal Engine, extend their influence beyond Fortnite and Roblox. Their upcoming ventures include the development of games and apps for the highly anticipated Apple Vision Pro, scheduled for release in 2024. Tokens.com, aligning seamlessly with forward-thinking brands targeting Gen Z, Alpha, and Millennial consumers, taps into the substantial gaming habits of these demographics.

Jeremiah Curvers, CEO and Co-Founder of Polysleep, articulates the mission, stating, "Our goal is to seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with the gaming experience, allowing gamers to enjoy their favorite pastime while encouraging healthy sleep habits."

The initiative also addresses concerns about sleep deprivation among gamers, acknowledging the challenges faced by this demographic. Woolen Warfare, designed with the well-being of gamers in mind, seeks to provide an enjoyable gaming experience without compromising on the importance of restful sleep.

Leveraging Fortnite's extensive player base of 239 million monthly players, Tokens.com sees a unique opportunity to introduce engaging and innovative branded games. This approach provides brands unparalleled access to a vast, untapped gaming audience, transcending the limitations of conventional marketing strategies

Key Statistics from the launch of Woolen Warfare across

Polysleep’s diverse marketing strategies

Total Players since the launch of Woolen Warfare: 96,708

Country Breakdown:

USA: 898

France: 282

Email Contest Metrics:

French: 1,401

English: 3,633

Players by Province in Canada:

Ontario: 36,765

Quebec: 34,264

British Columbia (BC): 11,087

Alberta: 10,403

Nova Scotia: 3,635

Impressions: 1,219,803 + 490,888

TikTok Impressions:

18-24 age group: 597,377

25-35 age group: 614,419

Combined 18-35 age group: 351,335 + 75,658

NEO Impressions (OOH): 10,222,565

Cumulative Impressions: 12,778,207

Organic Views on all Social Media Channels:

YouTube: 1,194

Instagram: 4,953

TikTok: 4,118

Total social media organic views: 10,264

Woolen Warfare, a collaborative effort with Metaverse Group, Hulk Labs, and Tokens, isn't just conquering the gaming scene; it's showcasing Polysleep's prowess in navigating the dynamic landscape of gaming and social media. Stay tuned for more exciting developments!

To explore Woolen Warfare by Polysleep, players can use the island code 3511-4821-9572. For more information, visit www.woolenwarfare.com.

About Polysleep

Polysleep is a pioneering sleep technology company dedicated to improving the sleep quality of individuals across the globe. With innovative products and a commitment to promoting healthy sleep habits, Polysleep continues to lead the way in sleep innovation.

For more information visit https://polysleep.com/ .

