Jeannine Whittaker Joins UnitedLex as SVP, Business Development

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations, today announces the hiring of Jeannine Whittaker as SVP, Business Development. Ms. Whittaker will manage the eastern region for the Litigation & Investigations business unit.



“What drew me to UnitedLex was the innovative and collaborative approach the company takes to everything,” said Whittaker. “Not many companies spend as much time creating solutions with clients, instead of creating solutions in a vacuum that may not meet their exact needs. UnitedLex works closely with clients to design, pilot, and deploy solutions so clients have the best experience.”

Ms. Whittaker was most recently with Forest Solutions, serving as SVP of Legal Solutions Sales, where she oversaw the sales team responsible for selling the entire eDiscovery lifecycle to corporations and law firms. Prior to that, she was VP of Legal Solutions Sales at Consilio, with the same focus. Ms. Whittaker spent the first 15 years of her career at Special Counsel where she worked on nearly every facet of delivery, operations, sales, and management.

“Jeannine’s across-the-board experience in delivering legal solutions aligns precisely with UnitedLex’s vision of empowering legal organizations to grow and build competitive advantage through data and innovation,” said T.J. Gill, UnitedLex CRO. “In the short time she’s been with UnitedLex, she’s already made a noticeable impact on the products and processes deployed on behalf of clients. Jeannine provides a unique perspective that contributes heavily to our continuous drive to innovate.”

Ms. Whittaker’s hiring comes on the heels of UnitedLex’s recent announcement that it will continue to cultivate next generation, AI-centric solutions in its innovation incubator, as well as numerous other hires throughout the organization, including adding James Schellhase as the new CEO.

In 16 years, UnitedLex has grown from five employees to more than 3,000 across 17 offices in 26 global jurisdictions. The company’s more than 600 clients include 25 percent of the Fortune 100 that have a combined $2 trillion in revenue.

