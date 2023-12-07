Canvas n’ Décor Reveals the Latest in Custom Canvas Print Innovation

It also provides HD metal prints and photo prints on polished acrylic prints.

Orlando, FL, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canvas n’ Décor, an expert in custom canvas prints, is pleased to share that it has launched a new line of canvas photo prints. For over a decade, the company has been recognized as a reputable manufacturer of premium photo wall art for customers in the US. Unlike other vendors in the industry, it uses the highest-quality materials and provides value for money through competitive prices. Since the company was started, its objective has been to offer handmade products at wholesale prices. It is proud to uphold the same principle today and will continue to do so.



Canvas n’ Décor

Canvas n’ Décor is a white-label supplier for some well-known artists, interior designers, and photographers nationwide. The online design platform is designed with intuitive features to allow customers from all backgrounds, regardless of whether they are professionals or not, to custom design their prints and reproduce their digital artwork on different product types and in various styles, including metal prints, acrylic prints, and large canvas prints. The custom canvas print expert is also quite popular for their large-sized reproduction of art pieces for customers in the USA and Canada.

The canvas prints are made using the highest-quality components and materials. The facility boasts state-of-the-art equipment to print premier-quality photos in the country. Every canvas is handmade in North America and is stretched to perfection by expert framing and printing professionals. No matter the design or style, small or large, custom canvas prints typically need only 3 to 5 business days to produce. The photo printing process ensures that the results are perfect for a canvas of any size every time.

The skilled technicians do an impeccable job adjusting the contrast, resolution, sharpness, saturation, and other features to produce the perfect print. Canvas n’ Décor also specializes in HD metal prints. It uses a contemporary process called dye sublimation, wherein digital photos or artwork can be transformed into custom metal prints, colored or black & white, with HD clarity and 3D depth. Then there are acrylic prints produced with the help of UV flatbed technology that allows the image to be directly printed onto acrylic glass. Each piece gets a non-translucent finish with highly polished edges. All the above artworks not only make excellent wall décor accents but make excellent holiday gifts as well.

To learn more, visit https://www.canvasndecor.com/canvas-prints.html

About Canvas n’ Decor

Canvas n’ Décor is America’s custom canvas printing expert specializing in canvas prints, wall art, wallpaper, and home décor. The company also specializes in custom canvas art, custom metal art, photo prints on polished acrylic glass, and other photo printing services. It is known for its high-quality canvas prints, quick printing services, superb photo printing quality, and prints that stand the test of time.

###

Contact

Canvas n’ Décor

Address: 7380 Sand Lake Rd, Suite 500 5th Flr, Orlando, FL

Phone: 833-351-8965

Website: https://www.canvasndecor.com

Canvas n’ Décor













Attachment