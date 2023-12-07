Big Village Launches Audience Intelligence Services: Revolutionizing Audience Strategy, Targeting, and Measurement

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) ("Bright Mountain" or the "Company"), a global holding company with current investments in digital publishing, advertising technology, consumer insights, and creative media services, today announced that their subsidiary Big Village, a leading innovator in the consumer insights industry, has launched its Audience Intelligence platform, a game-changer in the realm of audience profiling, targeting, and strategy. The launch represents a major advancement in technology dedicated to supporting brands, agencies, publishers, and other stakeholders across the digital marketing landscape to understand, target, and evaluate both consumer and business segments more effectively.



Built entirely from the voice of the customer, Audience Intelligence offers an unparalleled and comprehensive taxonomy of thousands of segments that capture the unique intentions, sentiments, interests, values, and behaviors coveted by brands and their agencies. Deep media, behavioral, and attitudinal insights on each combined with the option to incorporate custom segments into the platform differentiate it from other audience services available in the market.

Brands, agencies, and other industry players can leverage Audience Intelligence to enrich their first-party data assets, including survey data and customer data, plan media and communications strategies, and activate campaigns for pre-built or custom segments across a range of media platforms.

"What makes Audience Intelligence different is the seamless integration it provides between the voice of the consumer and the campaigns that are ultimately delivered to them,” shares Chief Data Officer, Andy Davidson. “We have intentionally built our platform to enable brands and agencies to avoid the hops across various stages of strategy, planning, activation, and measurement that typically dilute campaigns. At the same time, we've purpose-built our solution to help publishers improve monetization with details on their first-party audiences that other solutions can't provide."

With the launch of Audience Intelligence, Big Village is reshaping the way the digital marketing industry approaches strategy and execution. By offering a platform that connects the dots between consumer insights and campaign execution, Big Village empowers brands, agencies, and publishers to reach their target audience with precision and effectiveness, ultimately maximizing their return on investment.

For more information about Audience Intelligence and its capabilities, please visit https://big-village.com/insights/audience-intelligence.

About Big Village:

Big Village is a global marketing and insights company. The company provides innovative research strategies and delivers insights to clients globally while at the forefront of youth behavior, emerging trends and generational insights with Cassandra by Big Village. Learn more at Big-village.com and Cassandra.co

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) is an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform, efficiently connecting brands with targeted consumer demographics through the removal of middlemen in the advertising services process. The company’s house of brands: Big Village, Wild Sky Media, Deep Focus, and Bright Stream LLC. unify creative, technology and media with data-driven insights to create measurable advantages. For more information, please visit www.brightmountainmedia.com

