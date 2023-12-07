FansRevenue: Influencer Manager Wanted





CHICAGO, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FansRevenue , an innovative monetization platform for adult content creators, cam models and influencers, seeks a new influencer manager to join their rapidly expanding team. FansRevenue has grown exponentially in the second half of 2023, signing several new partnerships with renowned content creators and influencers. This new hire reflects the current and projected growth as FansRevenue’s network grows and more partnerships with high-profile creators are signed.



In August, FansRevenue announced a brand ambassador partnership with Twitch’s superstar streamer Amouranth . More recently, the monetization app crowned veteran cam model Seska Lee winner of their first contest for adult entertainers.

“We are really excited to see FansRevenue truly take off this year,” says Olivier Tremblay, marketing director. “Our recent collaboration with OnlyFans agencies boosted our platform’s expansion. We’re getting a lot of partnership requests from agencies looking for new ways to monetize and grow their influencers’ fanbase, and we’re the first to offer that. The growing number of content creators on FansRevenue requires us to hire a new influencer manager to continue giving our advertisers and influencers the best, custom-tailored experience and sustain our growth.”

The new influencer manager will be responsible for prospecting new agencies and accompanying influencers through all the steps of growing and monetizing their fanbase. FansRevenue is looking for someone with concrete experience managing accounts in a marketing agency who is bilingual (English and French), excellent at building strong business relationships, and able to manage several projects simultaneously.

If someone knows the best candidate for this unique opportunity, they are invited to refer them to FansRevenue for a chance to get a $2000 referral bonus if their candidate is hired and successfully completes their probationary period. For more information or to send a resume, write to: jobs@fansrevenue.com

What is FansRevenue?

FansRevenue is the #1 monetization platform for cam models, adult content creators, and influencers, powered by CrakRevenue and backed by over 13 years of digital marketing expertise. Using an innovative combination of influencer and affiliate marketing, FansRevenue helps content creators grow their fanbase and income by matching them with exclusive and lucrative opportunities. For more information: fansrevenue.com

