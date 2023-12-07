CNH cycles towards a carbon free future

Learn how we are promoting sustainable mobility through our Biking New Ground initiative: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en



Basildon, December 7, 2023

CNH spearheaded an employee-led cycling program this year called Biking New Ground. It took inspiration from our company purpose of Breaking New Ground.

Employees, customers, and dealers were all invited to take part. Together, they harnessed the power of cycling to promote a healthy lifestyle, sustainable mobility, and inclusivity.

Scroll through our photo gallery for a glance at how a shared enthusiasm for cycling and sustainable mobility united over 1,000 CNH employees and stakeholders as One Team. And watch the film showcasing Biking New Ground in action. Both are here: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere , a global expert in satellite heading and positioning core technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Alex Ellis North America United Kingdom Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments