EIC Rose Rock Investment Aims To Improve The Efficiency Of Midstream Assets

Investment Funds Buildout of Tulsa-based Manufacturing Facility and Brings Jobs

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EIC Rose Rock, an early-stage VC fund focused on energy technologies, today announced its direct investment into Fluid Efficiency, a California Institute of Technology-originated start-up that has developed polymer materials that increase the efficiency of midstream assets by reducing the energy required to pump fluids across long distances.



EIC Rose Rock was the lead investor in the $8.0 million Series A financing which included ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) as a strategic investor as well as existing investor Rhapsody Venture Partners.

“We see the potential for significant financial returns to our investors through our investment in Fluid Efficiency, which delivers on our Rose Rock program mandates. We are working with ONEOK to deploy the technology, and we worked closely with the Rose Rock Bridge team to attract Fluid Efficiency to Tulsa that will result in 10 to 20 local jobs by the end of 2024,” said David Clouse, Managing Director of the EIC Rose Rock fund.

Simon Jones, Fluid Efficiency’s CEO, stated, “We are thrilled to become part of the EIC Rose Rock portfolio. Their investment highlights our shared excitement as Fluid Efficiency’s technology begins to impact the energy industry transition to higher-efficiency, safer and lower-carbon operating modes. We are particularly grateful for Rose Rock facilitating the relationship with ONEOK to accelerate the development of our midstream products.”

"ONEOK remains focused on exploring and investing in innovative technologies that can benefit our assets, operations, customers, employees and the communities in which we operate,” said Greg Lusardi, ONEOK senior vice president, corporate development. "We are looking forward to this opportunity with Fluid Efficiency and the potential benefits and value for our business and the industry.”

In addition to the investment from EIC Rose Rock, Fluid Efficiency has also been accepted into the Rose Rock Bridge program and been awarded a $100,000 non-dilutive grant to help build its manufacturing facilities in Tulsa. “Fluid Efficiency is ready to quickly scale-up and make an impact in the Tulsa community. We have enjoyed working with PartnerTulsa, InTulsa, and the Tulsa Regional Chamber to help find a physical location and hire workers here in Tulsa,” added Kastle Jones, Managing Director of Rose Rock Bridge.

EIC Rose Rock and Rose Rock Bridge have added eight portfolio companies since launching twelve months ago, with four companies committing to creating jobs in the Tulsa region. Four startups have been accepted to date into Rose Rock Bridge’s incubator, and more are pending.

About EIC Rose Rock

EIC Rose Rock is a unique long-term partnership between George Kaiser Family Foundation’s tech-focused development arm, multiple Fortune 500 energy leaders, and the premier venture capital fund, Energy Innovation Capital (EIC). EIC Rose Rock provides early-stage funding for visionary entrepreneurs developing energy technologies that advance energy diversification, improve sustainability and enhance the operational efficiency of existing oil and gas assets. To learn more, visit www.eicroserock.com

About Rose Rock Bridge

An energy technology incubator program, located in Tulsa, will provide support to early-stage energy technology companies including up to $100,000 of non-dilutive capital, office space and services to accelerate commercialization. Rose Rock Bridge is accepting applications from qualifying companies that will be accepted on a rolling basis. To learn more, please visit www.roserockbridge.org

About Fluid Efficiency

Fluid Efficiency is a Caltech spin-out that makes lubricants, fuels and oils safer, longer-lasting and more efficient to transport. Their core products are self-assembling polymer additives that modify viscosity, reduce explosiveness, and improve pumpability, with vastly improved shear stability and usable lifetime. For more information visit http://www.fluidefficiency.com

Press Contact: Bethany Hilt, Hilt Strategic Communications LLC hiltb@hiltstrategiccommunications.com Phone: 1+ 330.338.6633