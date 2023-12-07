Oberit Investment Opportunity Overview Webinar Replay is Now Available

Oberit is promoting healthier lives with an app that eliminates destructive habits.

Saratoga, CA, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The discussion proved to be enlightening. A special guest, Alex Holt from Limitless Ventures, brought his perspective, shedding light on the reasons behind their investment and offering a visionary outlook on how the company will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of mental health tech.





Curious about what went down at Oberit's exclusive Investor Q&A session with CEO Will House? Catch the highlights here.



CEO Will House's objectives for the webinar included:

Highlighting market positioning.

Presenting strategic growth plans.

Outlining the roadmap of milestones.

Emphasizing the significant traction for investors seeking both financial returns and societal impact.

For those unfamiliar, Oberit is an AI Incentives app employing positive reinforcement to break addictive behavior patterns. The company has forged partnerships with over 100 top brands, such as Oura, Olipop, Liquid IV, Thorne, and more, to promote healthier lifestyles.

This isn't just about pitching an idea; Oberit has the numbers to back it up:

Attracted 43,000 new users.

Achieved a remarkable 5X HIGHER user retention rate.

Experienced a phenomenal 2,500% growth in 2023.

Successfully raised $590K from established Angel Investors and Limitless Ventures.

For those interested, spread the word about Oberit's Reg CF campaign to friends, family, and fellow riders today.

