Austin Master Services and D.S.A. Services Sign Agreement to Analyze, Transport and Dispose of Waste at SUNY Geneseo Campus

CANONSBURG, PA, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Environmental Partners, Inc. (“American Environmental,” “AEPT” or “the Company”) (PINK: AEPT), a mission critical environmental services company focused on remediation and processing solutions for infrastructure and industrial companies, today announced that D.S.A Services, Inc. has awarded business to Austin Master Services, LLC (AMS), a division of AEPT, for the on-site analysis, transportation and disposal of approximately 700 tons of “Technologically Enhanced Natural Occurring Radioactive Material” (TENORM)/asbestos contaminated waste. This project is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) Sturges Hall renovation project, located at 1 College Circle, Geneseo, New York.



“Working with D.S.A. Services offers Austin Master Services a great opportunity to build on our strategy of resource management and sustainability,” said Brad Domitrovitsch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Environmental Partners. “We are excited to use our leading technology and waste disposal services with the renovation of Sturges Hall on the SUNY Geneseo campus. This project is one of many that American Environmental is currently participating in that expands our geographic reach into new markets, especially New York State, and provides the opportunity to collaborate with the teams at both D.S.A Services and SUNY Geneseo.”

Austin Master Services began Phase one of the three phase project on October 5, 2023, with the project expected to be completed by the end of Q1 2024.

The focus of the Sturges Hall renovation is to perform an on-site waste characterization, provide waste transportation and dispose of all waste material generated from the project. To complete the project, AMS will utilize the CANBERRA In-Situ Object Counting System (ISOCS) to determine the activity of the TENORM waste. This method is approved by the Ohio Department of Health as listed on Austin Master Services’ State of Ohio “Radioactive Material License.” To date, AMS has provided transportation and delivery of more than 55,000 tons of TENORM waste in New York State utilizing the ISOCS method.

All waste will be properly packaged, transported and disposed of at an approved disposal facility, Waste Management’s Mahoning landfill located in New Springfield, Ohio.

About American Environmental Partners, Inc.

American Environmental Partners, Inc. (PINK: AEPT) provides mission critical environmental solutions to the energy and infrastructure sectors primarily in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and New York. Our services include remediation and processing solutions for infrastructure and industrial companies. We create shareholder value through the acquisition and growth of environmental services businesses.

American Energy Partners changed its name to American Environmental Partners with the Colorado Secretary of State effective October 30, 2023. The Company is awaiting approval from FINRA.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of AEPT, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding AEPT’s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases “would be,” “will allow,” “intends to,” “may result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimate,” “project,” “indicate,” “could,” “potentially,” “should,” “believe,” “think”, “considers” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. AEPT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. AEPT does not undertake, and AEPT specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from AEPT’s expectations and estimates.

