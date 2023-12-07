Underdog Fantasy Elevates CRM Marketing with Optimove's AI-Powered Capabilities

The leading fantasy sports operator supports its rapid growth with Optimove, gaining four vital advanced AI-Led CRM Marketing Decisioning, Segmentation and Orchestration Capabilities to boost engagement, retention rate, and player lifetime value

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Underdog Fantasy, the fastest-growing paid fantasy sports company on the market, today announced it has selected Optimove, the leading CRM Marketing platform for the iGaming sector, as the brand’s solution for AI-led segmentation, orchestration and personalization at scale.



Underdog Fantasy has enhanced its CRM marketing strategy with Optimove's advanced AI marketing capabilities, reducing the complexity of large-scale marketing operations.

Underdog Fantasy gains four vital capabilities from Optimove's CRM Marketing solution that underscores its commitment to elevate player experiences:

In-depth customer insights: access unified customer data to create as many creative customer segments as they desire without relying on other teams. Smart Orchestration: freed from manually mapping every customer journey by combining AI with business rules for smart multichannel orchestration. Enhanced marketing attribution: measure the incremental impact of each message along the customer journey, enabling true multitouch marketing attribution. Personalization at Scale: empowered to personalize each marketing message's audience, channel, and content levels with seamless and scalable tools.

Underdog Fantasy’s platform is available in 41 states and Canada, making it a significant competitor in the fantasy sports landscape.

"We are honored to be chosen by Underdog, a clear leader in fantasy sports. They are a dynamic company in the sports iGaming industry. We are excited to support their strong momentum and rapid growth with our tools and capabilities," said Tomer Imber, Senior Director of Sales at Optimove. "We will empower Underdog Fantasy in delivering personalized, tailored experiences to each player based on their preferences and needs. Our advanced AI-driven features align perfectly with Underdog's growth-focused approach. Our comprehensive CRM marketing solution, enhanced by four cutting-edge AI capabilities, is geared to ensure Underdog Fantasy creates highly personalized customer journeys, fosters loyalty and trust, and maximizes the players' lifetime value."

"Optimove’s advanced AI-driven marketing solutions will help empower us to create tailored, meaningful journeys for each player, building trust and boosting loyalty. It supports commitment to providing the best experience for our players,” said Liz Marro, Chief Marketing Officer at Underdog Fantasy. “As we continue to grow and expand our presence in the sports gaming industry, we recognize the importance of enhancing our capabilities to meet players’ growing expectations and prevent marketing fatigue."

About Underdog Fantasy

Underdog, the fastest-growing paid fantasy sports company ever, was founded in 2020 to build games for American sports fans to increase their enjoyment with sports. Led by a team of industry veterans, Underdog delivers an industry-leading platform that gives sports lovers the best way to safely and responsibly enjoy fun, approachable contests and games. With a unique blend of innovative fantasy sports games, Underdog can appeal to the most experienced as well as casual sports fans. Underdog provides a wide array of content from former professional athletes and thought leaders, to provide expertise and a fun user experience for all fans.

For more information, please visit https://underdogfantasy.com/

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.

It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

In Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner's companion report and ranked #1 by Gartner for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.



Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading brands including bet365, Betfred, BetMGM, Entain, Sisal, Pennsylvania Lottery and others across the gaming sector.

For more information go to Optimove.com

Guy Leshno Optimove +447716089172 Guy_l@optimove.com