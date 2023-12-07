Tenable Recognized as a Cloud Security Leader in Snowflake’s Inaugural Cybersecurity Report

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, has been recognized as a Leader in the Cloud Security category of the inaugural report, The Next Generation of Cybersecurity Applications, executed and launched by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

Tenable was identified in Snowflake’s report as a Leader in the Cloud Security category for its Tenable One Exposure Management Platform. The solution combines cloud security data, vulnerability management, external attack surface management (EASM), identity security, web application and API scanning, discovering weaknesses before attackers can exploit them.

“We’re proud that Snowflake has identified Tenable as a leader in cloud security in its inaugural cybersecurity report,” said Shai Morag, senior vice president and general manager of Cloud Security, Tenable. “Our partnership with Snowflake is enabling Tenable customers to improve their security outcomes by giving them additional context about the cyber risks they face. Security teams are able to reduce complexity, minimize cloud exposure and enforce least privilege access at scale.”

Snowflake’s report identifies leading Powered by Snowflake cybersecurity applications that are utilized by customers across the Snowflake Data Cloud ecosystem. The extensive research shows how customers are adopting cybersecurity solutions that connect to their Snowflake security data lake and the increased need for an open-ecosystem architecture that enables secure data sharing. The report also showcases how cybersecurity applications that are Powered by Snowflake leverage the Data Cloud to build AI/ML features.

“Security teams expect their solutions to provide visibility, enable automation and support data-driven decisions,” said Mario Duarte, Vice President of Cybersecurity Strategy at Snowflake. “We see Tenable as a leader in Cloud Security, with an innovative solution in Tenable One, powered by Snowflake, that provides customers with contextual risk visibility, prioritization and remediation across infrastructure and identities.”

Click here to read The Next Generation of Cybersecurity Applications report.

Snowflake’s data-backed report identifies leading Powered by Snowflake cybersecurity applications that are utilized by customers across the Snowflake Data Cloud ecosystem. Snowflake identified five technology categories that security teams may consider when building their cybersecurity strategy by analyzing usage patterns of all Powered by Snowflake cybersecurity applications as of July 2023. The extensive research shows how customers are adopting cybersecurity solutions that connect to their Snowflake security data lake and the increased need for an open-ecosystem architecture that enables secure data sharing. The report also showcases how cybersecurity applications that are Powered by Snowflake leverage the Data Cloud to build AI/ML features. The five categories include:

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Cloud Security

Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC)

Data Enrichment

Emerging Segments



Focusing on companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network or are Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of the categories in which security teams need to be successful in protecting their organizations. This report highlights technology partners and their solutions as “leaders” or “ones to watch” within each category. The Emerging Segments category only showcases “leaders” due to early adoption. Snowflake’s report details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to achieve holistic visibility, drive data-driven decisions, and enable automation.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .