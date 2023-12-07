Atom Power Debuts on FedRAMP Marketplace to Provide Government Agencies with Reliable EV Charging Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atom Power , the pioneer in solid-state, digital circuit breaker electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, today announced that its Atom Cloud Software Solution is available on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Marketplace with an In-Process Status. Having achieved this important milestone, the company's cloud platform is on track to become FedRAMP Authorized in early 2024.



As the U.S. works toward widespread EV adoption, the public sector has an important role to play in leading by example. In December 2021, the Biden Administration issued an Executive Order calling for the majority of federal vehicle purchases to be zero-emissions vehicles by 2035. In order to reach this ambitious goal, the federal government will require upwards of 100,000 charging ports , compared to the 4,000 they owned and operated as of August 2022.

Federal agencies require EV charging infrastructure that is secure, reliable, and scalable. Atom Power’s Cloud Software Solution was built with these exact specifications in mind. Designed with advanced security protocols, it provides unparalleled visibility, protection, and control over EV charging infrastructure, making it easy for federal agencies to monitor and manage their charging portfolio.

“Federal agencies are tasked with a litany of questions, from security to scalability, as they plot their EV charging deployments. It can quickly become a complicated picture, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Ryan Kennedy, founder and CEO of Atom Power. “Our approach to EV charging provides partners with the most seamless solution on the market that supports their needs now, and in the future. It’s underscored by our pending FedRAMP Authorization, enabling federal agencies to deploy and manage EV charging infrastructure with confidence.”

Atom Power’s EV charging deployments are unified by the Atom Cloud Software Solution. Built on a flexible, secure architecture complete with end-to-end encryption, its web and mobile applications facilitate seamless charger access, comprehensive analytics, streamlined fleet management, secure payments, and advanced energy management. The result is a secure and seamless platform for EV charging infrastructure to help federal agencies, municipalities, fleets, workplaces, and other partners meet their electrification goals.

Find Atom Power on the FedRAMP Marketplace here: https://marketplace.fedramp.gov/products/FR2403745080

About Atom Power

Atom Power created networked energy, the new standard for an electrified world. Utilizing their programmable and software-defined Atom Switch™ to provide both circuit protection and electric vehicle charging for the Atom EV™ Level 2 charging solution, Atom Power has centralized charging at the panel level, creating an EV charging system that is more reliable, scalable, and secure. Atom Power is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.