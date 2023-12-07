Landing Unveils Autopilot, a Full-Service Flexible Living Platform Built for Multifamily Property Owners

Autopilot provides partners with increased revenue, consistency, and convenience

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing , the company behind the first membership for flexible apartment living, today announced Autopilot , a new platform that offers complete listing and guest management services for multifamily property owners. Autopilot allows partners to take advantage of demand from Landing’s fully-vetted extended stay members, increasing consistency and revenue across their assets.



“Over the past four years, Landing has become the choice membership for people seeking maximum freedom and flexibility over where and how they live,” said Bill Smith, Founder and CEO of Landing. “We've built a loyal and rapidly growing member base, and we're thrilled to extend access to this demand from qualified renters. Autopilot offers our valued partners a holistic guest management experience that delivers the ultimate convenience and increased occupancy they can count on.”

Through Autopilot, Landing handles furnishing units, generating demand, member support, and everything in between. Autopilot partners also receive dedicated representatives to streamline the onboarding process, as well as on-the-ground support to assist with installations, new residents, and more.

For property owners with excess inventory to fill, Autopilot provides virtually instant demand through Landing’s nationwide community of members seeking quality, fully-furnished apartments. Partners also unlock access to Landing’s corporate housing demand and Standby bookings – all of which are fully-vetted to ensure trustworthy reservations. Leveraging Standby , partners can minimize occupancy gaps and rapidly fill vacancies until a reservation is made at market rate.

“With Landing, we're able to maximize the value of our development with minimum hassle. The convenience is unmatched, and their membership model makes it simple to quickly fill our units with qualified residents, especially between longer-term stays through their Standby offering,” said Kevin Palka, CEO at MVP Equities. “We currently leverage Autopilot across 10% of our Sphere Apartments – in less than 60 days, we've filled 92% of them.”

Landing’s industry-first model has pioneered an entirely new category of apartment renting, sparking new demand for flexible living. Since launching in 2019, the company has expanded across 375+ cities and more than 20,000 apartments nationwide, boasting a 90% average occupancy rate and average stay length of 77 days.

About Landing

Landing is changing the way people live. It offers its members an industry-first all-inclusive, flexible living experience via a subscription. Members have access to a selection of carefully curated furnished apartments with an on-call concierge service and a host of additional amenities. Landing apartments are currently available in more than 375 cities across the United States and growing. The company was founded in 2019 by Bill Smith. For more information, visit www.hellolanding.com .

