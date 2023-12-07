LPL Financial, Gladstone Wealth Partners Welcome Cangelosi Wealth Management

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that financial advisor Frank Cangelosi has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms, aligned with Gladstone Wealth Partners. He reported having served approximately $165 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from Cetera Financial Specialists.

Based in Hawthorne, N.J., Cangelosi is a seasoned advisor who has more than three decades of wealth management experience helping families understand the importance of saving regularly, with the use of sound, prudent investment vehicles. He’s a strong advocate of wealth planning, understanding that it’s an ongoing process affected by market conditions and various stages of a client’s life.

Cangelosi has held many executive positions over the years and has helped train hundreds wealth planners in developing broad-based financial strategies to help meet their clients’ financial needs. He is joined at Cangelosi Wealth Management by an office manager and two staff members currently working on their series 7 licenses.

Looking for more innovative capabilities, along with the ability to create a thoughtful succession plan, Cangelosi turned to LPL and Gladstone Wealth Partners.

“I’ve been with the same firm my entire career, but after a thorough due diligence process, it became clear that my clients would be better served with more localized resources provided by Gladstone, backed by the support of LPL’s industry-leading technology and business solutions,” Cangelosi said. “I have about 1,400 client accounts and want to make sure they are taken care of for generations to come.”

A mentor at heart, Cangelosi said the move will position his firm to offer more breadth and opportunities for next-generation advisors. He also expects to provide more holistic experiences for his clients as he builds out his team.

Outside of work, the New Jersey native was a member of the North Haledon Education Foundation, which raises money for local schools. He was a founding member of Coaches 4 A Cause, a charity that raises money for local recreation leagues, and he is also an original member of the North Haledon 5K run, which also benefits local elementary schools. He has coached all three of his daughters in the North Haledon Travel & Recreation League's basketball, soccer, and softball programs for over 10 years.

“We are excited to welcome Frank and his team to Gladstone and LPL,” said Richard Frick, managing partner and CEO of Gladstone Wealth Partners. “We continue to innovate the independent advisor experience, and working with firms like Cangelosi Wealth Management to help better serve their clients is exactly what our mission is. We share Frank’s passion in giving back and look forward to supporting the team’s growth.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Frank to LPL and congratulate Gladstone on its continued growth. As the industry evolves, we are committed to providing strategic business resources and innovative capabilities designed to help advisors create their ideal practice and provide differentiated experiences for their clients. We look forward to supporting Cangelosi Wealth Management for years to come.”

Related

Advisors, find an LPL business development representative near you.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 560 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional. At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States. Cangelosi Wealth Management, Gladstone Wealth Partners and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the "Investor Relations" or "Press Releases" section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from year-end 2022.



Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(704) 996-1840

Tracking #512650