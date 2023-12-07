HERE Earns Top Spot in Omdia's 2023 Location Platform Index

HERE ranked #1 among largest location data and technology vendors

Omdia points to HERE platform completeness, flexibility, security and privacy

Next-generation map making architecture and AI techniques highlighted

Amsterdam – HERE Technologies is pleased to announce its recognition as the leading location platform in Omdia's 2023 Location Platform Index. The annual evaluation by industry analyst firm, Omdia , assesses major vendors for digital mapping and location technology.

The 2023 Omdia Location Platform Index compared major vendors, including HERE, Google, TomTom, Mapbox, Esri, Apple and Microsoft. The annual ranking is based on the completeness of each vendor’s platform and its overall market reach.

Shobhit Srivastava, Senior Principal Analyst at Omdia said: “It is often easier to be a technology disrupter than it is to be a consistent leader. In the face of disruption, HERE remains at the top spot in Omdia's Location Platform Index. With requirements from OEMs around EV routing and infrastructure, ADAS and autonomous driving, government regulations such as Intelligent Speed Assistance, and enterprise needs around private mapping, HERE continues to step up to the plate and deliver innovative solutions. HERE’s UniMap demonstrates the company is readily embracing the next major technological paradigm shift, AI."

Index highlights and Omdia analyst commentary

Improving EV routing and charging: “Where HERE is differentiating is by using machine learning (ML) to provide predictive guidance…considers variable factors such as traffic, weather, events….”

Location intelligence is at the heart of electric vehicle (EV) adoption. The Index highlights how HERE works with the automotive industry on solving three key challenges: EV charging scarcity and ambiguity, EV route inefficiency, and inaccurate ‘on-route’ EV range calculations. HERE offers a comprehensive EV portfolio for optimized charging, routing and range functions. HERE EV Charge Points includes data on more than one million EV connectors across 102 countries.

Building confidence in automated driving: “HERE’s win is a testament to the strength of its HD Maps.”

Omdia highlights HERE's role in providing standard and high-definition map data to automakers for advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) and automated vehicle functions. The HERE HD Live Map is used by Mercedes-Benz and BMW in their industry leading SAE Level 3 automated driving systems. More than 180 million vehicles are equipped with HERE maps, including 34+ million vehicles leveraging high-precision maps for ADAS functions and automated driving capabilities. More than 40 million vehicles provide HERE real-time sensor and probe data to power its ADAS, connected and automated vehicle services.

Partnering on road safety: “Just cataloging speed limits is a massive endeavor...HERE approached the dilemma of capturing speed limits comprehensively...”

Today, 50+ car brands have chosen the HERE intelligent speed assist (ISA) Map to show fresh and accurate speed limit information to drivers at all times across Europe. By 2024, HERE estimates 50 million vehicles across the EU may be equipped with speed limit data from HERE. HERE is proud to provide data that helps automakers power solutions in support of the EU ISA regulation and New Car Assessment Programs (NCAP) globally.

Innovation in mapmaking: “HERE has always had strong credentials for creating and maintaining maps by compiling massive amounts of data.”

Omdia highlights HERE's commitment to innovation through UniMap , a next-generation map-making capability. UniMap utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to automate the processing of vast amounts of data from a multitude of sources, from vehicle sensor, device, probe, satellite, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR), and numerous formats, capable of powering the most customized and advanced location-based use cases.

Denise Doyle, Interim CEO and Chief Data Officer at HERE Technologies said: “It’s an honor to be recognized by Omdia. We have a great team at HERE focused on offering the highest-quality, enterprise-grade digital mapping and location technology. We love equipping our customers with the data, services, tools and control they need to operate cities, supply chains, logistic operations and all types of vehicles more efficiently and sustainably.”

Omdia’s Location Platform Index provides an ongoing assessment and ranking of the major vendors in the location data and services market. To download the full 2023 Omdia Location Platform Index, visit: https://www.here.com/platform/omdia-2023-report

Media contacts

Jordan Stark

+1 312 316 4537

jordan.stark@here.com

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme@here.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com .





Attachments