Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,677 in the last 365 days.

Lakeviewmeta Rolls Out New Update With Key Enhancements to Its Metaverse Platform

Update Adds Voice Chat, Day/Night Cycle, and New Private Island Feature

Nashville, TN, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LakeViewMeta, a developer in the GameFi and web 3 gaming space, announces its latest software updates, LakeView 1.0.3 and LakeViewMeta 1.0.2. These updates introduce several new features and improvements, further developing its metaverse platform.

Paul Chrisman, COO of LakeViewMeta, states: "Our latest updates, including the introduction of voice chat and a day/night cycle, are part of our commitment to improving the user experience in LakeViewMeta. These features are designed to enhance the realism and interactivity of our platform."

Mitch Zanting, CEO of LakeViewMeta, notes: "The new LakeView private island, the addition of guest mode, and daily rewards reflect our ongoing efforts to evolve our platform. We continuously strive to meet the needs of our community and provide a more engaging and accessible metaverse experience."


Key Updates in LakeView 1.0.3 and LakeViewMeta 1.0.2:

- Voice Chat: New real-time voice communication for enhanced player interaction.
- Day/Night Cycle: A new environmental feature that introduces a dynamic visual change in the game world.
- LakeView Private Island: A new area added for exploration.
- Guest Mode: New users can now explore the platform without needing a wallet connection.
- Daily Rewards: Incentives for players to engage with the platform regularly.
- Wallet Connect Update: Improved security and usability in the wallet connectivity feature.
- Minor Bug Fixes: Ongoing improvements for a stable and efficient user experience.

About LakeViewMeta:

LakeViewMeta specializes in integrating web 3 and blockchain technology to develop immersive virtual gaming environments. With its recent updates, the company continues to enhance its platform, focusing on user engagement and experience.

For more information, visit LakeViewMeta Website, LakeViewMeta Twitter, LakeViewMeta Telegram

Risk Warning and Disclaimer: Investing in digital assets like $LVM is extremely risky. LakeViewMeta is not liable for any losses you may incur. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.


Paul Chrisman
COO
Lakeview Meta
support-at-lakeviewmeta.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Lakeviewmeta Rolls Out New Update With Key Enhancements to Its Metaverse Platform

Distribution channels: Environment, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more