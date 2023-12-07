Ryvu Therapeutics Presents Data on RVU120 at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2023

Translational data demonstrate synergistic activity of RVU120 and MEK inhibitors in hormone receptor-negative breast cancer



KRAKOW, Poland, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryvu Therapeutics [WSE: RVU], a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, today announced promising translational data on RVU120 in combination with MEK inhibitors at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) 2023 being held on December 5–9, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas.

“Translational studies showed single agent activity of RVU120 in breast cancer mammosphere models in different subtypes. Importantly, synergistic activity was observed in combination with MEK inhibitors, especially in models with demonstrated EGFR amplification and RAS pathway activation,” said Hendrik Nogai, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Ryvu Therapeutics. “These findings provide insight into the synergistic potential of the combination in hormone-negative breast cancers – a subtype particularly challenging to treat. While RVU120 is entering Phase II clinical development in hematological malignancies, these early results in breast cancer are especially encouraging and reflect the potential of targeting CDK8/19 across various cancers. Simultaneously, RVU120 is currently being evaluated in nonclinical studies in additional solid tumors.”

The abstract is available on the SABCS 2023 website. A copy of the poster can be found on the Ryvu corporate website.

Details on the poster presentations are as follows:

Abstract Title: “Synergistic Activity of CDK8/19 Inhibitor RVU120 and MEK Inhibitors in Hormone-Negative Breast Cancer: Implications for Targeted Therapy”

Session Name: Poster Session 4

Session date and time: Thursday, December 7, 2023, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM CT

Poster Number: PO4-14-01

In the study, the responsiveness of RVU120, a highly selective and potent CDK8/CDK19 inhibitor, was evaluated in combination with MEK inhibitors in hormone-negative breast cancer. The cell lines where the synergy between CDK8/CDK19 inhibitors and MEK inhibitors was observed exhibited EGFR amplification and markers of an activated RAS pathway. This pattern of response was consistent across different MEK and MEK/RAF inhibitors, including selumetinib, trametinib, and avutometinib. In addition, sustained activation of both AKT and mTORC1 signaling was identified as a candidate resistance marker predicting synergistic activity of a RVU120/MEKi combination. These findings highlight the synergistic potential of combining RVU120 with MEK inhibitors in hormone-negative BC, particularly in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) with EGFR amplification and an active RAS pathway.

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on novel small-molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Internally discovered pipeline candidates use diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, and immuno-oncology targets.

Ryvu’s most advanced programs are RVU120 — a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, currently in phase Ib clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, and phase I/II for the treatment of r/r metastatic or advanced solid tumors — and SEL24 (MEN1703), a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group. Ryvu Therapeutics has signed multiple partnering and licensing deals with global companies, including BioNTech, Exelixis, Menarini, and Merck.

The Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Kraków, Poland. Ryvu is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and is a component of the mWIG40 index. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

Contacts: