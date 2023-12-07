CEO of Health and Social Care Social Enterprise Provide Community Wins UK Healthcare Honour

L-R: Isobel Clough, Editor of the British Journal of Healthcare Management, Mark Heasman, Provide Community Group CEO and Sir Jonathan Van-Tam MBE

Mark Heasman has won the 2023 Healthcare Honours Expanding Impact Award for leading the organisation’s outstanding contribution to NHS services.

As an employee-owned, community interest company, we have a unique opportunity to make a difference across so many touchpoints in healthcare and expanding that impact has been our mission” — Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive, Provide Community