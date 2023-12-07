CEO of Health and Social Care Social Enterprise Provide Community Wins UK Healthcare Honour
Mark Heasman has won the 2023 Healthcare Honours Expanding Impact Award for leading the organisation’s outstanding contribution to NHS services.
As an employee-owned, community interest company, we have a unique opportunity to make a difference across so many touchpoints in healthcare and expanding that impact has been our mission”COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UK , December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive of Provide Community has won the Expanding Impact Award in the 2023 Healthcare Honours for leading the organisation’s outstanding contribution to NHS services.
— Mark Heasman, Group Chief Executive, Provide Community
One of the most prestigious awards in the sector, Healthcare Honours recognises outstanding achievements in healthcare management and leadership, celebrating individuals and organisations that are uncovering new levels of innovation and efficiency in healthcare.
Run by the British Journal of Healthcare Management, the awards were held in a unique event hosted by Sir Jonathan Van-Tam MBE at the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday 23 November 2023. The judging panel included esteemed professionals from across the NHS with shortlisted nominees from the most talented and dedicated leaders in healthcare.
For the Expanding Impact Award, the Healthcare Honours judging panel was looking for an NHS organisation or service provider that had achieved organisation-level goals, with a demonstrable impact on patients, staff and the overall quality of services.
Following the awards, Mr Heasman said: “Tonight was one of the highlights of my career, and an incredible accolade for Provide Community. As an employee-owned, community-interest company, we have a unique opportunity to make a difference across so many touchpoints in healthcare and expanding that impact has been our mission.
“As an organisation, as teams and as individuals we live our values of care, innovation and compassion, and we never underestimate the difference we can make. Provide Community is powered by caring, talented, exceptional people and it is an organisation I lead with pride and gratitude. I am so proud and thank everyone involved for this incredible achievement .”
Other 2023 Healthcare Honours awards winners were Andrew Cooper at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (Staff Champion Award); Petya Marinova at St Mark’s Hospital (New Talent Award); The Pathology Portal from The Royal College of Pathologists (Outstanding Innovation Award); The Future Medical Leaders Programme at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (Good Practice in Training Award); and the Recruitment Team at North London Mental Health Partnership (Improving Outcomes: Management Team Award).
