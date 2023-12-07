AACOM Announces 2023 Arnstein Minority Student Scholarship Recipients

Award honors underrepresented minority students in osteopathic medical education

Bethesda, MD, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recognizing the achievements and passion of six inspiring student doctors, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) today announced the recipients of the 2023 Sherry R. Arnstein Underrepresented Minority Scholarship. The scholarship was endowed by the Arnstein family to honor former AACOM Executive Director Sherry R. Arnstein’s legacy and to help current and new osteopathic students from racial and ethnic minority backgrounds fund their education. This year’s recipients are:

Carley Andrew, Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine

Cheyennae Barbee, Lincoln Memorial University–DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine

Jordan Howard, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine South Georgia

Adrian Mercado, Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine

Alejandro Serru-Rivera, Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine

Neriah Sosa, University of the Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine

“We are very proud that these students represent the next generation of osteopathic physicians and will be the future doctors advancing our nation’s healthcare system,” said AACOM President and CEO Robert A. Cain, DO. “Our country is facing a crisis and is in desperate need of highly trained and skilled physicians, particularly doctors of color and those dedicated to practicing in underserved and rural areas. These student doctors are committed to the osteopathic principles of serving all communities, particularly those most in need. There is no better way to honor the legacy of Sherry Arnstein.”

The Sherry R. Arnstein Underrepresented Minority Student Scholarship was established in honor of Arnstein’s lifelong dedication to public service, social equity and justice. After the initial endowment, AACOM continued funding the program, which has grown steadily since its inaugural grants were awarded. Since 2012, AACOM has awarded more than $250,000 to 66 recipients.

“I am incredibly honored to have been chosen as a 2023 AACOM Sherry R. Arnstein Underrepresented Minority Scholarship recipient,” said Carley Andrew. “I want to thank the Arnstein Scholarship Committee for this amazing opportunity and for taking the time to read my story. As a first-generation American and first-generation medical student, my journey to medical school has not always been an easy one. I hope to someday continue Ms. Arnstein’s legacy of dedication to public service, social equity, and justice.”

“I would like to thank AACOM for awarding me the 2023 Arnstein Scholarship. This will help alleviate a lot of financial stress going into my last year of medical school,” said Cheyennae Barbee. “I also want to dedicate this award to poor Black kids with dreams bigger than the town they live in. You can, you must, and you will succeed because our community needs us!”

“I am honored to have been selected for the Sherry R. Arnstein Underrepresented Minority Scholarship,” said Jordan Howard. “I am grateful because I am an underrepresented minority male in medicine and earning the support of this wonderous community has served as a guiding light and beacon of inspiration for me that I am excited to spread to future generations!”

“Receiving this prestigious scholarship is more than just a personal accomplishment. It is a profound acknowledgment of the sacrifices and aspirations of my ancestors,” said Adrian Mercado. “Sherry Arnstein's legacy is a beacon of inspiration. The commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity in the field of osteopathic medicine is one that resonates deeply with me. I am dedicated to channeling my passion for healthcare into tangible actions that contribute to the improvement of access and quality in low-income communities.”

"I am extremely grateful to all those who have nurtured and raised me into the man I am. I am also very fortunate and gifted for all the lessons bestowed upon me by the medical community and world at large,” said Alejandro Serru-Rivera. “I hope to leave a lasting, deep, positive mark on the Hispanic community and to be able to close gaps in medical understanding and health inequities and facilitate healthy acculturation into our wonderful nation.”

“I am extremely grateful to be chosen as a Sherry R. Arnstein Scholarship recipient. This aid will help me pursue my dream of being an osteopathic physician,” said Neriah Sosa. “Ms. Arnstein’s work has directly benefited the treatment of and created space for minorities in healthcare. I am honored to continue her endeavors by fighting the inequities I encounter the further I progress in my career. I can only hope that I emulate the qualities of Ms. Arnstein, and her support for the disenfranchised.”

Sherry Arnstein spent more than 30 years in public service, first in her native California and then in Washington, DC. While serving in the Kennedy Administration in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Arnstein led the team developing the federal strategy to desegregate all hospitals in the United States. The segregation of hospitals was causing immense harm to minority patients and leading to poor access to healthcare and a poor quality of life, especially in rural areas and urban centers where healthcare options were minimal.

About AACOM

Founded in 1898, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) is the leading voice for the education and training of physicians who practice osteopathic medicine in settings across the medical spectrum—from primary care to the full range of medical specialties. We support our member colleges of osteopathic medicine in their efforts to attract and train individuals who are fueled by a desire to make a difference in our healthcare system by treating the whole person and building a future emphasizing health and wellness for all people. Today, more than 35,000 future physicians—25 percent of all U.S. medical students—are being educated at one of our 41 accredited colleges of osteopathic medicine, encompassing 66 teaching locations in 35 states. To learn more about AACOM, please visit our website.

