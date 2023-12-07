Sharecare wins 22 Digital Health Awards in Fall 2023 competition

Company bestowed seven awards for its solutions for large employers and health plans, including its proprietary digital therapeutics and flagship well-being and health navigation platform

ATLANTA, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced it has won 22 Digital Health Awards in the Health Information Resource Center’s Fall 2023 competition. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the Digital Health Awards honors the best online and virtual health resources for both consumers and professionals.



“We’re honored by these accolades for our innovative app-based programs, clinically validated solutions, and educational content, which deliver outstanding results across our clients’ member populations,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer at Sharecare. “Our data-driven approach has created millions of dollars in potential savings for some of the nation’s largest employers and health plans by providing resources to help people effectively navigate their healthcare and improve their well-being.”

Earning the top spot in four categories, Sharecare was honored for its efforts to engage, educate, and support people in managing their health more broadly through its social channels and content initiatives, including those that promote the advancement of health equity. Additionally, Sharecare was bestowed seven Digital Health Awards recognizing the depth, breadth, and quality of its flagship platform for comprehensive care solutions for large employers and health plans, as well as the content and tools within it, including its proprietary mental well-being program and digital therapeutics for diabetes prevention and weight loss, tobacco cessation, and anxiety.

The company’s full list of Fall 2023 Digital Health Awards are as follows:

Gold Awards

Silver Awards

Bronze Awards

Merit Awards

About Sharecare

