Cidara Therapeutics Presents New Promising Preclincal Data on Novel Dual-Acting Drug-Fc Conjugates at ESMO Immuno-Oncology Annual Congress

First in class, multi-specific CD73/PD-1 inhibitor DFC, exhibited robust anti-tumor activity in humanized mouse models of colorectal cancer at low doses



CD73/PD-1 DFC demonstrated superior anti-tumor activity to CD73 and PD-1 monotherapies

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data on its novel, multi-specific CD73/PD-1 targeting drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) candidate at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology (IO) Annual Congress. Cidara also presented new preclinical data on CBO421, its first-in-class CD73-targeting DFC. The conference is taking place December 6-8, 2023, virtually and in-person in Geneva, Switzerland.

“We are thrilled to be presenting promising preclinical data on our novel multi-specific DFC in colorectal cancer for the first time at ESMO-IO this year,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer at Cidara. “Dual inhibition of both CD73 and PD-1 checkpoint pathways with a single DFC contributed to significant tumor growth reduction, highlighting the potential clinical benefits of this first-in-class multi-specific inhibitor derived from our Cloudbreak platform.”

Presentation details are summarized below:

Title: Discovery of a Novel, Dual CD73 & PD-1 Targeting Multi-specific Drug Fc-Conjugate (DFC) for the Treatment of Cancer

Presenter: James Levin, Ph.D., Cidara Therapeutics

Date and Time: Thursday, December 7, 2023, 12:00-1:00 PM CET

Key highlights:

CD73/PD-1 DFC is a potent inhibitor of hCD73 and hPD-1

DFC reduced tumor growth by 56% at 1mg/kg and >70% at 3mg/kg doses

DFC demonstrated superior activity to a pembrolizumab biosimilar antibody and a matched CD73 DFC at 1/3 the dose of the respective monotherapies



Title: Discovery of CBO421, a First-in-Class Drug Fc-Conjugate (DFC), Targeting CD73 in Cancer

Presenter: Simon Döhrmann, Ph.D., Cidara Therapeutics

Date and Time: Thursday, December 7, 2023, 12:00-1:00 PM CET

Key highlights:

CBO421 is a potent, AMP-competitive inhibitor of CD73 that demonstrates a differentiated in vitro activity profile across several assays compared with small molecule and antibody inhibitors of CD73 in clinical development

The in vitro potency, multiple mechanisms of action, and favorable pharmacokinetics profile of CBO421 translated to antitumor efficacy in monotherapy and in combination with PD-1 therapy

Cidara is currently advancing its dual CD73/PD-1 inhibitor DFC and CBO421 in preclinical studies. The company plans to file an investigational new drug (IND) application in mid-2024 for CBO421.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs). These targeted immunotherapies offer the unique opportunity to create “single molecule cocktails” comprised of targeted small molecules and peptides coupled to a human antibody fragment (Fc). DFCs are designed to save lives and improve the standard of care for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases by inhibiting specific disease targets while simultaneously engaging the immune system. In addition, Cidara received FDA approval for REZZAYO™ (rezafungin for injection), which it has licensed to multiple partners to commercialize in the U.S. and ex-U.S. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements related to whether nonclinical data generated for CBO421 to date will be predictive of activity in humans, whether pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and other nonclinical data being generated for CBO421 will be adequate to support an IND filing with the FDA, and whether a combination CD73 and PD-1 DFC will progress to further nonclinical development.

