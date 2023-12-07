Millennium Group International Holdings Named Best Printing and Packaging Manufacturer of the Year by HKCT

HONG KONG, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: MGIH) (the "Company" or "Millennium"), a long-established paper-based packaging solutions supplier, is pleased to announce that the Company has been named Best Printing And Packaging Manufacturer of the Year at the Hong Kong Commercial Times Business Awards 2023.



The Hong Kong Commercial Times (HKCT) Business Awards recognize companies with great efforts and achievements in the past year and aim to encourage these enterprises to continue to improve market competitiveness and lead the new directions of the economy. The Awards submissions were judged on the criteria comprised of Corporate Achievements (30% of the score), Market Competitiveness (30% of the score), Brand Vision (20% of the score), and Industry Leadership (20% of the score).





"As a company that was founded and grown in Hong Kong for more than four decades, being named Best Printing and Packaging Manufacturer of the Year by HKCT is an incredible honor," said Matthew Lai, Chairman of Millennium. "We operate in a very competitive industry which demands that we continuously provide our clients with high-quality service and innovative products. This award recognizes our extensive industry experience, the growing reputation for independently creative design capabilities, and our unique one-stop packaging solutions. I’m proud of the Millennium team for their hard work and striving to make Millennium a global leader in paper packaging solutions.”





"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Hong Kong Commercial Times Business Awards. It is the second award we have won in the past few months, only one month after being recognized by the 2023 MUSE Design Awards," said Ray Lai, Chief Executive Officer of Millennium. "This award not only underscores our performance in the business landscape but encourages us to continue to strengthen our supply chain service, diversify our products and explore niche markets, and expand our global presence to serve more clients across various regions and industries. We take great pride in this accomplishment, as it serves as a testament to the collective efforts of our team and their unwavering dedication to driving success and growth for our Company and all our stakeholders.”

About Millennium Group International Holdings Limited

Founded in 1978, Millennium Group is a long-established paper-based packaging solutions supplier committed to providing creative and sustainable packaging solutions to worldwide brands. The Company manufactures packaging products and corrugated products, and provides packaging products supply chain management solutions for a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations in the PRC and Vietnam, the Company adopts a one-stop integrated service approach with an objective to cover the entire value chain of its customers, with the sales of its products to PRC, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Myanmar, Australia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Taiwan, Thailand, United States, India and Germany. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.millennium-gp.com/

Media Contact

Millennium Group

Email: ir@millennium-gp.com

Lambert Global

Jackson Lin

Phone: +1-646-717-4593

Email: jlin@lambert.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4bbd0db-4f9c-4237-a329-855b7fbe9578

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1999e9d-f186-47fc-8456-5c8598a43a04