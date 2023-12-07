Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,709 in the last 365 days.

Ambassador Supply Acquires Ideal Steel

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Supply has acquired Ideal Steel, a highly-regarded leading regional manufacturer of components and pre-engineered steel buildings. Located in Broussard, Louisiana, the manufacturer has over 20 years of experience serving industrial, commercial, agricultural, and residential markets. This acquisition strengthens both companies’ commitments to providing high-quality products and impacting the industry.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ideal Steel to the Ambassador Supply team. With an alignment of visions strengthened by our shared values, we know this strategic partnership will make a positive impact on the market,” said Ambassador Supply CEO Brad Crawford. 

Ideal Steel is focused on providing customers with cost-effective, quality buildings in a timely manner. Founded in 2002 to offer ideal building solutions that meet and exceed industry standards and customer needs, Ideal Steel has become a leading manufacturer and supplier in the industry over the past 20 years.

“Working with Ambassador Supply will provide our company with new opportunities for collaboration and innovation, as well as an expanded market presence - all while continuing to provide our customers with the same high-quality service they know and trust,” said Ideal Steel President John Tolson IV. “We believe this is a great opportunity to grow our business and create a lasting impact in our industry and in our community.”

With the addition of Ideal Steel, the Ambassador Supply portfolio continues to expand through strategic investments in residential and commercial construction, lumber and building materials, manufacturing, distribution, and building technology.

###

About Ambassador Supply
Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Supply is an investment and management company in the residential and commercial construction industry. Ambassador invests for eternal, cultural, and financial returns in the lumber and building materials; development, manufacturing and distribution; and building technology sectors. Engaging with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive change for their people and communities, Ambassador strives to transform the building industry. For more information, visit ambassadorsupply.com.

Attachments 


Kate Virag
Ferguson
260-426-4401
kate@fai2.com

You just read:

Ambassador Supply Acquires Ideal Steel

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more