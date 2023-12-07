Ambassador Supply Acquires Ideal Steel

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambassador Supply has acquired Ideal Steel, a highly-regarded leading regional manufacturer of components and pre-engineered steel buildings. Located in Broussard, Louisiana, the manufacturer has over 20 years of experience serving industrial, commercial, agricultural, and residential markets. This acquisition strengthens both companies’ commitments to providing high-quality products and impacting the industry.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ideal Steel to the Ambassador Supply team. With an alignment of visions strengthened by our shared values, we know this strategic partnership will make a positive impact on the market,” said Ambassador Supply CEO Brad Crawford.

Ideal Steel is focused on providing customers with cost-effective, quality buildings in a timely manner. Founded in 2002 to offer ideal building solutions that meet and exceed industry standards and customer needs, Ideal Steel has become a leading manufacturer and supplier in the industry over the past 20 years.

“Working with Ambassador Supply will provide our company with new opportunities for collaboration and innovation, as well as an expanded market presence - all while continuing to provide our customers with the same high-quality service they know and trust,” said Ideal Steel President John Tolson IV. “We believe this is a great opportunity to grow our business and create a lasting impact in our industry and in our community.”

With the addition of Ideal Steel, the Ambassador Supply portfolio continues to expand through strategic investments in residential and commercial construction, lumber and building materials, manufacturing, distribution, and building technology.

About Ambassador Supply

Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Supply is an investment and management company in the residential and commercial construction industry. Ambassador invests for eternal, cultural, and financial returns in the lumber and building materials; development, manufacturing and distribution; and building technology sectors. Engaging with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive change for their people and communities, Ambassador strives to transform the building industry. For more information, visit ambassadorsupply.com.

