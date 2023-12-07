Taurus Private Markets Closes $211 Million Oversubscribed Private Equity Fund

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taurus Private Markets, a Pennsylvania based private equity firm, today announced the final close of Taurus Private Markets Fund II, LP. The fund, which initially targeted $150 million, closed with over $211 million in capital commitments. The fund received commitments from a diverse investor base which includes public pension plans, Taft Hartley plans, insurance companies, and family offices.



“Raising capital for a private equity fund in the current market environment is a challenge. We are extremely grateful to both our investors and their investment consultants for their support with this new fund and we are thrilled to be in partnership with these great investors,” said Eric Wilcomes, Co-Founder and Managing General Partner of Taurus Private Markets.

Taurus Private Markets invests in value-oriented, lower middle market leveraged buyout and private credit partnerships with target fund sizes less than $1.25 billion. The firm also invests with blue chip venture capital partnerships with target fund sizes less than $750 million. This fund of funds investment strategy is complemented by co-investments in privately held companies and secondary transactions.

“We will remain consistent with our investment strategy during the course of this new fund. Our team has spent a significant amount of time as investors in this segment of the private markets. It is our belief the lower middle market of private equity and private credit, along with early stage venture capital, continue to have the ability to generate compelling returns for investors,” said Kevin Campbell, Co-Founder and Managing General Partner of Taurus Private Markets.

About Taurus Private Markets

Taurus Private Markets, LLC was formed in 2018 by Kevin Campbell and Eric Wilcomes. The firm invests in leveraged buyout, private credit, and venture capital opportunities based in North America. For more information on Taurus Private Markets, please visit its website at www.taurusprivatemarkets.com.

Contact:

Kevin Campbell

Co-Founder & Managing General Partner

484-318-8650

Kevin@tauruspm.com

