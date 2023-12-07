Kinetica Unveils First SQL-GPT for Telecom, Transforming Natural Language into SQL Fine-Tuned for the Telco Industry

Kinetica’s proven heritage in real-time spatial and time-series workloads is ideally suited for telecom sector requirements

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinetica , today announced the availability of Kinetica SQL-GPT for Telecom, the industry’s only real-time solution that leverages generative AI and vectorized processing to enable telco professionals to have an interactive conversation with their data using natural language, simplifying data exploration and analysis to make informed decisions faster. The Large Language Model (LLM) utilized is native to Kinetica, ensuring robust security measures that address concerns often associated with public LLMs, like OpenAI.



“Kinetica's SQL-GPT for Telco has undergone rigorous fine-tuning to understand and respond to the unique data sets and industry-specific vernacular used in the telecommunications sector,” said Nima Negahban, Cofounder and CEO, Kinetica. “This ensures that telco professionals can easily extract insights from their data without the need for extensive SQL expertise, reducing operational bottlenecks and accelerating decision-making.”

Kinetica's origins as a real-time GPU database, purpose-built for spatial and time-series workloads, is well suited for the demands of the telecommunications industry. Telcos rely heavily on spatial and time-series data to optimize network performance, track coverage, and ensure reliability. Kinetica stands out by offering telecommunications companies the unique capability to visualize and interact effortlessly with billions of data points on a map, enabling unparalleled insights and rapid decision-making. SQL-GPT for Telecom makes it easy for anyone to now ask complex and novel questions that previously required assistance from highly specialized development resources.

Utilizing Kinetica for its time-series and spatial capabilities for network optimization, one of the largest telecommunications providers processed 90 billion spatial object records, turning lat/longs provided by Google into atomic routes which could be used for coverage planning and ROI projections for network/retail build out. Previously, attempting to execute Google Route analysis took several weeks and significant technical churning to map two streets in San Francisco. Kinetica was able to map all streets in the entire state of California in under an hour.

“Through the unrivaled computational power of NVIDIA GPUs, we are driving transformative advancements in real-time network analytics for the telecommunications industry,” said Chad Meley, Chief Marketing Officer, Kinetica. “This launch marks a new era where telcos will begin transitioning from traditional data analytics platforms that were rigid, batch oriented, and required specialized skills to use, to a new paradigm where any user can ask ad-hoc questions against the freshest possible data using plain English.”

Kinetica SQL-GPT for Telecom is immediately available to customers in a containerized, secure environment either on-premises or in the cloud .

Kinetica is the creator of the revolutionary real-time analytic database for sensor and machine data – offering native vectorized analytics in generative AI, spatial, time-series, and graph. Many of the world's largest companies across the public sector, financial services, telecommunications, energy, healthcare, retail, automotive and beyond rely on Kinetica to create new time-series and spatial solutions, including the US Air Force, Citibank, Ford, The NBA, and others. Kinetica is a privately-held company, backed by leading global venture capital firms Canvas Ventures, Citi Ventures, GreatPoint Ventures, and Meritech Capital Partners. Kinetica has a rich partner ecosystem, including AWS, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Intel, Dell, Tableau, and Oracle. For more information and to try Kinetica, visit kinetica.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .