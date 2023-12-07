Submit Release
Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit Việt Nam next week

VIETNAM, December 7 - HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of China's Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and his spouse are scheduled to make a State visit to Việt Nam on December 12-13.

The trip is made at the invitation of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam's Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng and his spouse, as well as Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng and his spouse,  according to the CPV Central Committee's Commission for External Relations.— VNS

