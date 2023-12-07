Minsk, Hà Nội to advance cooperation in education, trade, transport

VIETNAM, December 7 -

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee Trần Sỹ Thanh met Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko on Thursday to discuss potential for cooperation between Việt Nam and Belarus, and between Minsk and Hà Nội.

Hà Nội's leader said the Belarus PM's visit confirms Việt Nam's pivotal role as one of the country's most important partners in Southeast Asia, creating conditions to enhance the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Việt Nam and Belarus, as well as exploring the potential for expanded cooperation between the two countries' localities.

In addition to the political foundation, Việt Nam and Belarus are also implementing the Việt Nam-Eurasian Economic Union Free Trade Agreement, of which Belarus is a member, as well as numerous bilateral cooperation agreements in various economic sectors.

Chairman Thanh expressed hope that PM Golovchenko's visit would invigorate and strengthen the warm friendship between the two nations, as well as between Hà Nội and Minsk.

PM Golovchenko expressed his impression of Hà Nội's development, underscoring that Hà Nội is not only a sister city to Minsk but also one of Belarus' significant partners.

Recalling the milestone in 2004 when Hà Nội and Minsk signed an agreement on friendly relations and bilateral cooperation, since then both cities have actively exchanged delegations and shared experiences in economic development, culture, education, and various other fields.

He noted with confidence that positive exchanges between the two capital cities would be a bright spot, propelling the bilateral relationship to new heights, and proposed that the two cities establish annual plans to specify activities within the framework of the signed agreements.

He also proposed exchanges of the two countries' artists, holding an economic and trade forum between Việt Nam and Belarus, and sending Vietnamese delegations to visit educational institutions in Belarus.

The Belarusian leader stated that the economic cooperation achievements so far have not yet matched the potential both on the city and national level, and the goal of this visit is to find ways to strengthen cooperation in this area.

Regarding Hà Nội, PM Golovchenko affirmed that there is potential for cooperation in public transportation. In 2015-17, Belarus has supplied buses to Hà Nội. Additionally, the two sides could enhance collaboration in waste treatment and recycling. In terms of trade, there is potential to explore various products, with dairy, nuts, and cheese being Belarus' strengths.

Chairman Thanh provided an overview of the socio-economic development situation and priorities of the 10-million population city.

Hà Nội aims to strengthen international exchange and cooperation with cities and localities worldwide, including Minsk.

Hà Nội's leader welcomed the idea of a bilateral economic forum, as well as exchanges of delegations in education and transport, which are high priorities of Hà Nội.

On the same day, Hà Nội's Chairman Thanh and Belarusian PM Golovchenko witnessed the signing of the Cooperation Programme implementing the Agreement on friendly relations and cooperation between the People's Committee of Hà Nội City and the Administrative Board of Minsk City for the 2024-26 period.

The programme will contribute to expanding opportunities for exchange and cooperation between the two capitals in various new areas such as investment and trade promotion, tourism, science and technology, cultural heritage preservation, tourism development, and people-to-people exchanges, which will eventually contribute to strengthening relations between the two countries.

Prior to the meeting with Hà Nội's administration, as part of the official trip to Việt Nam from December 6-9, PM Golovchenko laid a wreath and paid tribute at the Mausoleum of President Hồ Chí Minh and paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bắc Sơn Street. — VNS