iSpecimen Strengthens Global Oncology Biospecimen Offering

Adds New Suppliers and Expands Existing Relationships to Provide Researchers Increased Access to Highly-Sought-After Biospecimens to Advance Oncology Research

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists requiring biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, announced today the addition of several new suppliers, expanded relationships with existing suppliers and new offerings to increase access to critically important biospecimens for advancing biomedical research in oncology.



The expansion of the provider network offers researchers access to specimens from cancer patients in different treatment stages, with specific biomarkers and mutations, across many specimen formats, including various tissue types and biofluid formats.

“Recognizing the fact that oncology research drives over 50 percent of the global demand for human biospecimens, we have been working diligently to significantly expand the iSpecimen Marketplace® by increasing access to highly-sought-after oncology biospecimens. These specimens will be immediately available from inventory or prospectively from target patient populations across our global network of suppliers,” said Tracy Curley, iSpecimen’s CEO. “What’s more, researchers will now have access to fusion mutations and pre-screened DNA/RNA mutation characterized tumor tissue, meeting the specific demands of their research with enhanced precision and depth.”

In addition, the new offering supports liquid biopsy research, which requires a high volume of specimens from diverse patient populations. The iSpecimen Marketplace® will also offer custom collections with peripheral blood mononuclear cells (“PBMC”) isolation, same day whole blood collection, as well as increased delivery offerings. To improve researcher accessibility to iSpecimen’s virtual inventory of pre-screened mutation characterized tumor tissue, the platform continues to utilize next generation sequencing (“NGS”) as part of the recent cancer sequencing procurement program.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com .

