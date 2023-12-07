Glass Mold Market Size, Major Key Players Insights, Business Strategies, Industry Growth by 2030 | Razi Glass Group
A glass mold is a tool or form used in the glass manufacturing process to shape molten glass into a desired form.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glass mold market was valued at US$ 859.7 million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.55% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2023 – 2030), to reach US$ 1,227.1 million by 2030.
Market Overview:
Glass molds are manufacturing tools used to form the shapes of glass containers through the process of pressing or blowing. They are widely used in end-use industries such as automotive, consumer goods, and construction.
Market Dynamics:
The glass mold market is expected to witness significant growth due to growing demand from the automotive industry for glass parts such as windshields, door windows, and sunroofs. According to industry estimates, over 80 million vehicles were produced in 2020 globally. Additionally, increasing infrastructural activities are augmenting the demand for glass in construction works such as doors, windows, and glass partitions, thus driving the need for glass molds. Technological advancements in glass mold manufacturing have enhanced productivity and product quality further catalyzing market growth. The development of more durable and corrosion-resistant molds has improved the lifecycle of molds.
Major market players included in this report are:
★ Omco International N.V.
★ Changshu Weiheng Mould Manufacture Co. Ltd.
★ Changshu Jianhua Mould Technology Co. Ltd.
★ Rayotek Scientific Inc.
★ Jinggong Mould Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
★ Rochester Precision Optics LLC.
★ Razi Glass Group
★ Kopp Glass Inc.
★ G. M. Engineers & Fabricators Private Limited
★ Slumpy's -The Glass Mold Company
★ others
Detailed Segmentation:
By Mold Type:
✦ Alloy Cast Iron
✦ Ordinary Cast Iron
✦ Others
By End use Industry:
✦ Chemical
✦ Food & Beverages
✦ Healthcare
✦ Others
Regional Analysis:
• North America (U.S., Canada)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
• Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
✤ Glass Mold Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand from Packaging Industry
The global glass mold market has been witnessing significant growth over the past few years primarily due to the rising demand for glass packaging solutions across various end-use industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products. Glass remains one of the most preferred materials for packaging of consumer goods owing to its inertness, transparency, and reusability properties. The glass packaging industry has grown multi-fold over the years on the back of shifting consumer preference towards premium and sustainable packaging formats. With rapid urbanization and improvement in living standards globally, the demand for packaged food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods has surged tremendously thereby augmenting the growth of glass packaging market. As glass molding forms a crucial part of the glass packaging production process, the rising glass packaging demand directly boosts the growth of glass mold market.
✤ Growth of E-commerce Sector Presents Opportunity for Increased Glass Mold Adoption
The exponential growth of the e-commerce industry presents a lucrative opportunity for market players in the glass mold market. E-commerce platforms heavily rely on attractive, sturdy, and sustainable packaging solutions to protect products during transit and also to enhance customer experience. Glass packaging is increasingly becoming the preferred choice for e-commerce companies given its premium appeal, transparency, and recyclability properties. This is leading to higher volumes of glass containers, jars, and bottles being used for e-commerce packaging. Since glass molding forms a crucial part of the glass packaging production process, the growing glass packaging demand from the e-commerce sector is anticipated to drive the adoption of newer and advanced glass molding technologies, thereby propelling the growth of the overall glass mold market over the forecast period.
✤ Increased Use of Plastic Alternatives Restrains Glass Mold Market Growth
While glass remains one of the most sustainable packaging materials, its fragile and heavy nature poses challenges related to damage and high transportation costs. This has led packaging manufacturers to increasingly explore plastic as an alternative to glass. Plastics offer advantages such as high impact resistance, flexibility in shapes and sizes, lightweight, and lower transportation costs. The plastic packaging market has witnessed significant growth over the years on the back of various favorable properties offered as compared to glass. This has emerged as a major factor restraining the growth of the glass mold market. Furthermore, with growing environmental concerns, regulations against single-use plastics are being implemented globally which is diverting consumer preference back to glass packaging. However, reduced breakages and high recyclability ensured by innovations in plastic packaging are limiting this shift, negatively impacting the glass mold market growth.
✤ Adoption of Industry 4.0 Technologies- A Key Trend in the Glass Mold Market
The glass mold market players are strategizing on integrating advanced Industry 4.0 compliant technologies to gain competitive advantage and meet the evolving end-user requirements. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting robotics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, 3D printing, and other emerging technologies to automate and optimize glass mold manufacturing processes. This helps improve production efficiency, reduce costs, enhance product quality, and enable mass customization. The use of sensors, IoT, and cloud computing also allows real-time data collection, analysis, process monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote diagnosis in glass molding operations. 3D printing technology enables quick prototyping and mass production of complex glass molds at lower costs. The integration of advanced computing power, automation, and data analytics is expected to shape newer application areas and fuel the glass mold market growth over the coming years.
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
1. What are the growth opportunities for the new entrants in the global Glass Mold industry?
2. Who are the leading players functioning in the global Glass Mold marketplace?
3. What are the key strategies participants are likely to adopt to increase their share in the global Glass Mold industry?
4. What is the competitive situation in the global Glass Mold market?
5. What are the emerging trends that may influence the Glass Mold market growth?
6. Which product type segment will exhibit high CAGR in the future?
7. Which application segment will grab a handsome share in the global Glass Mold industry?
8. Which region is lucrative for the manufacturers?
