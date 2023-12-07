Colliers joins the World Green Building Council’s Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment

Advancing sustainability efforts by targeting whole life carbon and use of 100% renewable energy in own operations

TORONTO, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With bold action needed to prevent the worst effects of climate change, leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) has signed the World Green Building Council’s (WGBC) Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment, which calls for emissions from buildings globally to be halved by 2030, and advocates for total decarbonization of buildings in operation no later than 2050.



By joining this initiative, Colliers furthers its sustainability efforts, targeting whole life carbon. Colliers will achieve these goals through a range of measures including use of 100% renewable energy in its own operations, low-carbon fit-outs for new and existing Colliers offices, and giving primary consideration when relocating or renewing leases to buildings that demonstrate sustainable performance.

“As a leader in an industry tied to nearly 40% of global carbon emissions, we have an outsized opportunity and responsibility to ensure our own operations are net zero. We are proud to be part of this important industry initiative to accelerate change and encourage more firms to join us in decarbonizing the built environment,” said Sean Drygas, Global Impact & ESG Lead at Colliers.

The Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment builds on previous goals set by Colliers as part of its ESG strategy. In June, Colliers’ Scopes 1, 2 and 3 carbon emissions reduction targets for 2030 – in line with the Paris Agreement goals to limit global warming to 1.5°C – were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative. In 2022, Colliers assembled a Net Zero Innovation Working Group with experts from across regions and business lines, focused on solving client emissions commitments and developing our electrification, renewable energy, and measurement capabilities.

Colliers’ work on owned offices and with clients around the world are delivering transformative and sustainable outcomes. Projects include:

Colliers Tokyo office : Leveraging the Green Lease Checklist developed by Colliers’ Occupier Services team to help clients assess the eco-friendliness of a building, the Marunouchi Nijubashi Building was selected as Colliers’ headquarters for Japan. It features state-of-the-art environmental performance equipment, renewable energy sources, LED and natural lighting. Our landlord was the first Japanese company to achieve the Science-Based Targets’ Net Zero Standard.

Leveraging the Green Lease Checklist developed by Colliers’ Occupier Services team to help clients assess the eco-friendliness of a building, the Marunouchi Nijubashi Building was selected as Colliers’ headquarters for Japan. It features state-of-the-art environmental performance equipment, renewable energy sources, LED and natural lighting. Our landlord was the first Japanese company to achieve the Science-Based Targets’ Net Zero Standard. Centennial College : Colliers is privileged to help clients bring sustainable structures to life. Canada’s first net-zero, mass timber institution includes 1,057 pieces of locally sourced timber in addition to WELL, LEED, and Net-Zero Carbon certification elements.

Colliers is privileged to help clients bring sustainable structures to life. Canada’s first net-zero, mass timber institution includes 1,057 pieces of locally sourced timber in addition to WELL, LEED, and Net-Zero Carbon certification elements. ManpowerGroup office: Colliers professionals in the Netherlands collaborated with expert subcontractors to undertake a detailed assessment of the major power systems in the building and parking lot, with a view to supporting a fleet of as many as 300 electric vehicles.



“A sustainable future starts with the spaces and buildings we occupy, bring to life, invest in, and manage. Through our own sustainability targets, as well as the expert advice and enterprising services we provide to our clients, we will elevate the built environment and create positive change,” said Chris McLernon, Chief Executive Officer, Global Real Estate Services at Colliers.

Find out more about our sustainability and decarbonization services.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our 19,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 28 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.5 billion and $98 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, X @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Andrea Cheung

Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications

andrea.cheung@colliers.com

416-324-6402