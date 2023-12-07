Netflix Original Movie "Blood Vessel," a Drama Thriller Executive-Produced by Charles Okpaleke, Premieres on December 8

"Blood Vessel" a Netflix Original Movie Actors Alex Cyr Budin and David Ezekiel in the Netflix Original Movie "Blood Vessel" Actors in "Blood Vessel" a Netflix Original Movie - Obinna Christian Okenwa, Levi Chikere, Jidekene Achufusi, Sylvester Ekanem, David Ezekiel and Adaobi Dibor Cast of "Blood Vessel" a Netflix Original Movie - Francis Duru, Obinna Christian Okenwa, Sylvester Ekanem and Levi Chikere Still photo of Actors Levi Chikere and Jidekene Achufusi in "Blood Vessel" a Netflix Original Movie

"Blood Vessel," the Netflix Original Movie, is a Nollywood suspense thriller directed by Moses Inwang and is included in Play Network Studios' collection.

"Blood Vessel," the Netflix Original Movie, is set to captivate audiences with its highly anticipated debut, scheduled to showcase on Friday, December 8. Produced by Play Network Studios and executive-produced by Charles Okpaleke, "Blood Vessel" promises to be a gripping addition to Nollywood's cinematic landscape. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Moses Inwang, the film is poised to deliver a compelling narrative that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

To keep moviegoers on the edge of their seats, teasers that have been released have been amping up the anticipation for this thrilling Netflix Original which showcases the collaboration of talented individuals in the Nollywood industry.

Ben Amadasun, Netflix's Vice President of Content in the Middle East and Africa, expresses, "We feel fortunate to present exceptional projects from some of Nigeria's most prolific creators. Collaborating with them has allowed us to highlight Nigeria's immense storytelling talent and creativity, making Netflix the premier destination for the best Nigerian stories for our audience in Nigeria and around the world." (References by This Day Live)

“Blood Vessel” is a drama-filled thriller that unfolds in the Niger Delta region, revolving around six individuals brought together by chance. Escaping a town devastated by oil pollution, they inadvertently become stowaways on a mysterious ship, unaware of the dangers that await. What was meant to be a shot at a better life becomes a fight for survival; testing friendship, betrayal, love, vulnerability, time, and chance.

This film delves into the immigration experience from lower-income countries, exploring themes of love, friendship, loyalty, and brotherhood, while also examining the depths of desperation and determination.

"It's a well-known fact that there is enormous potential in developing countries such as Nigeria, both tapped and untapped across various industries,” Charles Okpaleke, Executive Producer and Producer of "Blood Vessel" stated. “However, it is especially important that we Africans take it upon ourselves to tell our own African stories as we live them—raw and unfiltered, portraying our successes and challenges exactly as we wish to be perceived, seen, received, and understood by the world. Our stories and experiences are uniquely ours, and we cannot expect anyone else to comprehend our experiences or narrate our stories better than we can. In doing so, we must ensure that we tell these stories excellently and professionally, characterized by honesty and utmost precision, adhering to the highest standards."

“Blood Vessel” features an ensemble cast, including Adaobi Dibor, David Ezekiel, Jidekene Achufusi, Sylvester Ekanem, Levi Chikere, Obinna Okenwa, Alex Cyr Budin, and René Mena. The film is set in Southern Nigeria, where characters Abbey, Boma, Degbe, Olotu, Tekena, and Oyinbraekemi desert their small island village in the Niger Delta region for different reasons. Tekena and Olotu sail to the Americas for a shot at a better life, Boma and Degbe escape the military after a protest gone wrong, and Abbey and Oyinbraekemi, ill-fated lovers, try to escape destiny. The film promises a gripping on-sea survival drama with numerous twists and turns.

"For me, acting is the epitome of empathy,” actor Adaobi Dibor explains. “Embracing Oyin's complete spectrum of emotions — pain, joy, sadness — and providing her with a voice has been one of my most profound experiences. I would gladly relive it a thousand times."

“Blood Vessel” is the newest production from Play Network Studios. The film is produced by Charles Okpaleke, Arafat Bello-Osagie, Roxanne Adekunle-Wright, and Agozie Ugwu.

"Blood Vessel,” a Netflix Original, is set to launch on December 8. With a runtime of 1 hour and 58 minutes, the film is presented in Ijaw and Pidgin English, with additional spoken languages, including Russian and Igbo. Subtitles are available.

For more information about Play Network Studios visit https://playnetworkstudios.africa and stay connected on Instagram @playnetworkstudios and @playnetworkafr.

About Play Network Studios

Play Network Studios, a subsidiary of Play Network Africa, an entertainment, events, and hospitality powerhouse established in 2007, initially operated as a hospitality brand across major Nigerian cities. In 2019, leveraging its robust brand equity, Play Network Africa strategically entered movie production with "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free," a remake of the 1992 drama thriller that marked Nigeria's official launch of Nollywood. This resulted in multiple awards at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) and the breaking of records held by distinguished Nollywood movies.

Play Network Studios has been a trailblazer, producing blockbuster movies in Nigeria and across Africa. Notable releases include "RattleSnake - The Ahanna Story," "Nneka the Pretty Serpent," "Aki and PawPaw" in 2021, and "Glamour Girls" in 2022. The latter swiftly ascended to Netflix's global top 10, securing its position as the all-time highest-performing Nigerian film and series, according to Top Charts Africa and Flix Patrol's ranking system. Play Network Studios remains dedicated to crafting Pan-African classics that resonate with both local and international audiences.

In January 2022, Charles Okpaleke joined Play Network Studios as one of the co-founders, having been associated with the studio since its establishment.

About Netflix

Netflix is a leading global streaming service that offers a wide variety of TV shows, movies, documentaries, and original content across various genres and languages. As one of the world's leading entertainment services, it boasts over 247 million paid memberships in over 190 countries, where members enjoy TV series, films, and games across a diverse range of genres and languages. Subscribers have the flexibility to play, pause, and resume watching at their convenience, anytime and anywhere, and can also modify their plans as needed.

